Four people died after a chartered fishing boat carrying 10 people sank in a storm off North Cape on New Zealand’s northern coast.On Monday, rescue teams said that they had rescued five people from the sea but one person was missing. Rescue officials are continuing to look for them.Around 8pm on Sunday, an emergency position-indicating radio beacon was activated by a vessel, authorities said. Soon after, the search and rescue operation commenced, and five people were “winched to safety and taken to Kaitaia Hospital”, they added.Those rescued are currently in a stable condition. They included captain Lance Goodhew and senior...

