Schnipke selected for DC tour

Joseph Schnipke was selected by Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative for tour of Washington D.C.

PUTNAM COUNTY — Miller City New Cleveland student Joseph Schnipke has been chosen by the Paulding-Putnam electric cooperative to participate in the week-long Ohio Electric Cooperative Youth tour.

Schnipke will join 40 students from Ohio and more than 1800 students from electric co-ops across the country to tour Washington DC.

Students will also have the opportunity to meet with Ohio’s congressional delegation members on Capitol Hill and learn more about public service and the cooperative business model.

Sites on this year’s Youth Tour included the United States Capitol; the Vietnam and Korean War memorials; the Abraham Lincoln, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson, and Martin Luther King, Jr. memorials; the Smithsonian Museums of Natural History and American History; the Udvar-Hazy Air and Space Center; and the Gettysburg battlefield.

The Ohio’s Electric Cooperatives Youth Tour is an annual week long youth leadership experience for high school students whose families are served by electric cooperatives.

