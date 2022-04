Boston Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela is enjoying an insane start. If you read anything from me over the last year-or-so, you’re probably tired of hearing about Boston Red Sox prospect Ceddanne Rafaela. Well, I have terrible news for you if that’s the case. Rafaela was must-watch last year due to elite defense, tons of speed, and an interesting bat. Well that “interesting bat” has been upgraded to “potentially elite”.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO