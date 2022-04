Want to try foods from all around the world without travel? The Third Avenue Village Association makes it easy by putting it all in one place for the Taste of Third. The Taste of Third is returning for its 26th annual event on March 31 from 4-8 p.m. Attendees can stroll down the Third Avenue block and get different samplings from local restaurants, all included with their tickets.

CHULA VISTA, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO