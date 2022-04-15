ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Stream Home Is Where & Record Setter’s Furious New Split EP dissection lesson

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome Is Where and Record Setter are two bands with a lot in common. Home Is Where are from Florida, and Record Setter are from Texas, but both bands have found home on the screamo underground. Both bands...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Preview Arcade Fire’s New Single “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)”

As you might have heard, Arcade Fire are preparing to release a new album, WE, next month. After sending a series of mysterious postcards to fans (and posting web ads), Arcade Fire debuted a few songs live at New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre a few weeks ago, including lead single “The Lightning I, II.” Now, the band is sharing a preview of their next single, “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Krist Novoselic, Kim Thayil, & Matt Cameron Unveil Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret, Release Surprise Debut Album

Some of the most iconic musicians in grunge history have gotten together to form a new band, and they’ve just released their debut album, without even so much as announcing the band’s existence ahead of time. The new supergroup 3rd Secret features Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, and Pearl Jam/Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron. Just by itself, then, this new band includes members of the three biggest and most important grunge bands of all time. 3rd Secret’s membership also includes Bubba DuPree, guitarist for the messy, intense, and vastly influential early-’80s DC hardcore band Void, and singers Jennifer Johnson and Jillian Raye, both of whom are in Novoselic’s other band Giants In The Trees.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Weezer’s New EP SZNZ: Spring

Weezer released two albums in 2021, the arena-rocking Van Weezer and the piano-focused OK Human. The prolific streak is continuing into 2022. For a long while, Rivers Cuomo has been teasing a series of four albums themed around each of the four seasons. It wasn’t idle talk. Today, on the spring equinox, the first of those releases is here.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream SAULT’s New Surprise Album AIR

Mysterious UK music collective SAULT only just released their 2021 album NINE 10 months ago. Before that, they’d released four albums in two years, including 2020’s Untitled (Black Is) and Untitled (Rise), and 2019’s 7 and 5. Now, after teasing something on their Instagram, SAULT have surprise-released a new project: AIR. It’s available to stream via Bandcamp. You can stream the album below, and/or get the full digital album via Bandcamp’s Name Your Price download.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
Stereogum

Arcade Fire Playing Surprise Set At Coachella 2022

Arcade Fire are a last-minute addition to the Coachella 2022 lineup. The band will perform at the festival on Friday night at 6:45PM on the Mojave Stage. Earlier today, the band’s Win Butler sent out a photo of himself standing in front of some palm trees, tagging Coachella and writing “decided to spend my birthday somewhere warm and dry.” A little while later, Arcade Fire were added to the roster when the fest shared its official set times for their first weekend.
MUSIC
Distractify

Here Are All the Details About 'Black Ink Crew: Compton' Star KP's Main Squeeze

An integral part of the Black Ink Crew: Compton plot consists of chronicling the personal and professional lives of the stars. With tons of drama and speculation surrounding the romantic relationships on the show, it’s no surprise that viewers are locked in every week to soak it all up. However, it appears that I AM Compton shop owner Danny “KP” Kirkpatrick doesn’t have any relationship drama.
COMPTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dissection#Stereogum Bands To Watch#Seeyouspacecowboy#Topshelf Records Father
PWMania

Mickie James Addresses Photo With Fan That Received Criticism

Impact Wrestling’s Mickie James issued a statement on Instagram regarding a photo that she took with fan Leonard Linton. Linton was criticized by some on social media for the way he was holding Mickie and her appearing to be uncomfortable. Mickie set the record straight with the following comments…
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Stereogum

Cardi B Teams With Kay Flock For New Bronx Drill Anthem “Shake It”

Before she became a pop star, Cardi B came up by spitting gang shit over hard beats in YouTube videos. Cardi’s pre-“Bodak Yellow” music isn’t that far removed from the Chicago drill that was still bubbling at the time. Drill has changed a lot since then, and one particular drill subgenre has become the dominant rap sound of the Bronx, Cardi’s home borough. Today, Cardi has teamed up with a bunch of young Bronx drill rappers to put her own spin on that ever-changing sound.
BRONX, NY
Stereogum

Hear Guided By Voices’ New Big Star Tribute Single “Alex Bell”

Big Star and Guided By Voices are two of the greatest, most influential guitar-pop groups in underground rock history. Today the latter has paid tribute to the former with a new single. Five minutes long and comprising multiple non-repeated sections, it feels almost like several GBV songs stitched together. “Alex...
MUSIC
People

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Share Passionate Kiss in West Hollywood amid Rumored Relationship

It looks like things are heating up between Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando!. The pair of musicians were seen sharing a passionate kiss out in West Hollywood on Thursday. Cyrus, 29, was pictured wearing a black halter dress by Frankies Bikinis, according to E! News, while Morando, 23, was photographed wearing white jeans and a yellow-and-white striped collared shirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Stereogum

La Neve – “Rough Music”

This week, Downtown Boys’ Joey La Neve DeFrancesco is releasing a new La Neve EP, History Solved. Its title track and “Soft Power” were already put out as singles, and today we’re getting one more before the whole thing is out on Friday. “Rough Music” is a clanging, propulsive dance track. Check it out below.
THEATER & DANCE
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Wild Pink - "Q. Degraw" On the first song of Wild Pink’s next era, John Ross sings with the same tender gentleness he’s always brought to the band, and the music unfolds with a familiar sense of grandeur. Yet “Q. Degraw” is such a distinct departure from Wild Pink’s A Billion Little Lights material that you can see why Ross has marked it off as something new. This is a song about struggling with health problems — “I’ve been to hell and back again,” Ross sings, from under piles of distortion. Fittingly, it’s darker and heavier than the prior record’s awestruck symphonies, its first few barebones strums quickly subsumed into the sounds of glacial post-rock and heavy shoegaze. There’s still a lot of light in this music, though, the sound of epiphany fighting its way through the darkness. “I know you’ve been to hell, too,” Ross confides near the end. “And I love you so much/ That I don’t want to end up like you.” —Chris.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy