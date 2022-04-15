This San Diego Spot Is California's Best Restaurant With A View

Photo: Getty Images

Everyone loves a restaurant with a great ambiance, but some restaurants go above and beyond by offering views of the great outdoors. Cheapism set out to find the restaurant with the best view in every state. "Every state in the country is home to restaurants surrounded by stunning scenery that lets you feast with your eyes as much as your taste buds," writes the website. "We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find these 50 restaurants worth visiting as much for what you see as for what you eat."

It turns out, the California restaurant with the best view is right here in San Diego. Cheapism chose George's at the Cove's Ocean Terrace in La Jolla for their California pick! Here's what the website had to say about the spot:

"The Ocean Terrace at George’s at the Cove offers SoCal cuisine on an elevated bar overlooking the Pacific Ocean. There's even an extended "ocean view bar" to enhance the already jaw-dropping views."

You can find George's at the Cove at 1250 Prospect Street in La Jolla. For more information and to make a reservation, click here .