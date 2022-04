(Indianola) ACGC got a boys track meet in on Friday night. The Chargers were among the 19-team field in the Indian Relays at Indianola. ACGC scored 44 points to place 5th. Trevin Suhr won the mile in 4:29.29. The 4X100 and 4X200 meter relays each lowered their own school records.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO