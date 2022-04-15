ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

City parks and recreation hosts Easter egg-stravaganza carnivals

By Staff
cbs4local.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Easter Egg-Stravaganza Carnivals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at several recreation centers on Saturday, April 16. The free...

