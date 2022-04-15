ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico State Police involved in Las Cruces crash

By Staff
cbs4local.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a New Mexico State Police patrol vehicle happened in Las Cruces Friday morning. The crash at the Amador Avenue and Valley Drive closed the intersection as...

cbs4local.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Fatal semi crash on I-40 west of Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – McKinley County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating what caused a fatal crash involving a semi. Deputies say it happened early Sunday morning when a car and semi crashed on I-40 near mile marker 15. According to deputies one person died in the crash. State Police were called in to divert traffic for several […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KSLTV

Police searching for missing Navajo woman

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from the Shiprock District of the Navajo Nation. Thomasina Stevenson-Yellowman was last seen in Burnham, New Mexico, around 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Navajo Police Department. “She was last seen walking east bound on Navajo Route...
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Five arrested in New Mexico connected to Colorado burglary

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Five people are behind bars accused of stealing thousands in guns, ammunition, and other items. The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary happened near Vallecito, Colorado where $60,000 worth of items were stolen from a house on several occasions. San Juan County detectives served nine search warrants at homes […]
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

NMSP searching for escaped inmate in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Corrections Department and New Mexico State Police are searching for an inmate that walked off assignment Tuesday afternoon in Rio Rancho. Officials are encouraging nearby residents to remain indoors and secure their homes and vehicles. A work crew from the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility’s minimum-security unit was out […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Man arrested just three days after being released from jail

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused thief has been arrested again just three days after being released from jail. Alfredo Montes was released from the Lea County Detention Center on Mar. 28. Then Mar. 31, Montes was caught with stolen metal items. He also had two active arrest warrants for two catalytic converter thefts on Mar. 16. […]
HOBBS, NM
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmsp
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1 dead in northeast Albuquerque gas station shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police responded to reports of shots fired Friday evening at the Maverik Gas Station at 3737 Princeton St. NE. Police say there was a dispute at the gas station and multiple shots were fired. A vehicle backed up during the dispute and hit a gas pump, damaging it along with the back […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

CYFD releases investigation report on 4-year-old beaten to death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four-year-old James Dunklee told CYFD caseworkers he was being physically and sexually abused by his mother’s different boyfriends. Yet, he had to return back to a home where eventually he was beaten to death. The department released its own investigation into his murder. A...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Driver dies while passing another vehicle on Comanche

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash in northeast Albuquerque that happened in the area of Comanche and Carlisle Friday night. A witness told police she saw a white Chevy Trailblazer pass her at a high rate of speed heading west on Comanche and lost control. The Chevy then struck the curb […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman arrested for shoplifting with stolen gun at Cottonwood Mall

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman accused of shoplifting and threatening employees at Cottonwood Mall with a stolen gun is now behind bars. Albuquerque police responded to the shoplifting call at Cottonwood Mall around 7:00 p.m. When police approached the suspect, Jaclyn Williams, they say she ran off. Officers were able to catch Williams and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman accused of opening fire outside Walmart is arrested, charged

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of opening fire outside an Albuquerque Walmart is now facing 20 charges after being arrested in Oklahoma last month. On Monday, Brianna Garcia was indicted on charges including shoplifting and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Garcia is accused of shoplifting from a number of stores across the city including […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Information needed in disappearance of Rio Rancho teen

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. They say Brittney Romero Alvarez left a transitional home in Rio Rancho back in October or November of last year and had not been located since. However, they say CYFD last spoke with her on February 16. Brittany was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell man arrested for murder of teenage roommate

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police have arrested a 19-year-old for the murder of his 17-year-old roommate. Police believe Darin Penn shot Mason Mayes in the head while high on drugs and delusional. Officers were called at around 7 a.m. on Saturday to the Spring River Luxury Apartments where they found Mayes on the balcony. Officers found […]
ROSWELL, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI search for information on Navajo Nation death

NAVAJO NATION (KRQE) – The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information about a shooting death on the Navajo Nation. The body of Zachariah Shorty was found in July 2020 in a field in Nenahnezad. That’s off Highway 64 between Farmington and Shiprock. If you know anything, contact the FBI.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy