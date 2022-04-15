ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

First Country: Ingrid Andress, Little Big Town, Kaitlin Butts & More

By Jessica Nicholson
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Ingrid Andress returns with the first release from her upcoming album, Kaitlin Butts offers a sterling new album, and Parker McCollum covers a John Mayer classic.

Ingrid Andress, “Good Person”

In the first song from Andress’ upcoming sophomore album, Andress ponders the complexity of humanity and the hazy, fluid definition of a “good” person. Though she mines deeper lyrical material here than on her breakthrough “More Hearts Than Mine,” she retains her signature moody, introspective vibe. Andress co-wrote the song with Steph Jones and Sam Ellis, and co-produced the track with Ellis.

Little Big Town, “Hell Yeah”

This hitmaking group premiered their first new song in two years during this week’s CMT Music Awards. Catchy whistles, plucky guitar work, and the quartet’s always air-tight harmonies lead on this deceptively upbeat track. Though he’s drinking, partying, smiling and letting his ex think he’s moved on, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Little Big Town’s Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet wrote the track with Corey Crowder and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard.

Kaitlin Butts, “Jackson”

Butts brings a classic country sensibility to this track, a wink at the Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash hit by the same name–though in this song, a litany of broken promises and betrayals bring about the relationship’s demise.

The track is featured on her album What Else Can She Do , which releases today, seven years after her debut project Same Hell, Different Devil . The project centers on stories of women fighting against a variety of unenviable setbacks and struggles, highlighting broken hearts and iron wills. The album also closes with a stunning version of the folk song “In the Pines” (which many will recognize as “Where Did You Sleep Last Night?,” performed by Nirvana as part of their legendary 1994 MTV Unplugged in New York special), which highlights her voice at its most powerful and chilling.

Parker McCollum, “Perfectly Lonely”

McCollum covers a John Mayer classic as part of Amazon Music’s Amazon Original series . McCollum’s version serves a more straightforward, subtle swagger than Mayer’s tightly constructed, soulful original, but is ultimately a testament to Parker’s versatility. He previously covered George Strait’s classic “Carrying Your Love With Me,” and earned a second Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 the year with the sizzling “To Be Loved By You.”

Niko Moon, “Easy Tonight”

Last year, Moon earned his first Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 as an artist with “Good Time.” Here, he keeps the quirky, chill vibes going. What the lyrics lack in substance, the melodies and instrumentation make up for with an eminently danceable, perfect summer song. Moon collaborated on the track with his wife and songwriter Anna Moon, as well as Joshua Murty, Wyatt Durrette, Levi Lowrey, Patrick Davis and Kevin Mac.

American Aquarium, “All I Needed”

Emotional healing can come from the perfect song at the perfect moment, or as AA puts it, a “Savior in three-quarter time.” Drive-By Truckers member Patterson Hood lends his voice to the high harmony on this spry, hook-laden track. The song is the first from American Aquarium’s upcoming ninth studio album, Chicamacomico , out June 10.

Bailey Zimmerman, “Fall in Love”

On the full-band original of this cautionary tale, the guitar line smokes and stacks up to Zimmerman’s blistering vocal. But on this newly-released acoustic version, the focus is placed squarely on Zimmerman’s effortlessly gritty, fervent vocal. It’s a promising release from this newcomer, who recently inked a deal with Warner Music Nashville/Elektra Music Group.

Eric Paslay, ‘Even If It Breaks Your Heart”

Written by Paslay and Will Hoge, this song was recorded by Hoge in 2009, before Eli Young Band turned it into a Country Airplay No. 1 hit three years later. Here, Paslay offers a stirring rendition of his tale of a small-town dreamer. On his latest album, Even If It Breaks Your Barefoot Friday Night , Paslay revisits several songs he’s penned that artists such as Jake Owen and Rascal Flatts have spun into hits. The project serves as a reminder that he’s as potent as a singer as he is a song crafter.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

First Country: New Music From Whiskey Myers, Chayce Beckham, Kidd G, Breland & More

Click here to read the full article. First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Here, Whiskey Myers offers a biting track that chronicles a young man’s embattled childhood, while former American Idol winner Chayce Beckham offers a breezy tale filled with wisdom. New duets also abound from Jason Aldean and Brantley Gilbert, as well as Kidd G with Breland. Whiskey Myers, “Antioch” Horns, grinding guitars and a solid background vocal chorus fill this pulsating track, a solo write from the band’s lead singer Cody Cannon. Whiskey Myers draws on meaty Southern...
MUSIC
Billboard

Maren Morris Duets With John Mayer During Nashville Concert

Click here to read the full article. Maren Morris was the surprise guest during John Mayer’s Nashville concert at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (April 13), when the “Circles Around This Town” singer joined Mayer for a duet of his song “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room.” Mayer included the song on his 2006 Continuum album. Morris shared a video of the performance on social media, saying, “Hello, Maren can’t be reached right now because she went back to 2006 and told her younger self this would happen in year 2022 and her brain exploded. “I told John after the show that I...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

‘American Idol’ Champ Chayce Beckham Drops Debut EP on Eve of Return to Show

Click here to read the full article. Reigning American Idol champ Chayce Beckham released his debut EP, Doin’ It Right, on Friday (April 15) in advance of his return to the stage where he was crowned champ last year. The six-track collection — Beckham’s first project since his Idol coronation last May — features the previously released single “Tell Me Twice,” as as well as the autobiographical title track, wistful album opener “Where the River Goes,” the dividing-the-stuff-up tearjerker “I’ll Take the Bar,” slow-burn ballad “Talk to Me” and high-energy closer “Love to Burn.” Beckham, 25, is credited as a co-writer...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Hoge
Person
John Mayer
Person
Jake Owen
Person
Eric Paslay
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Ingrid Andress
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Corey Crowder
Person
Tyler Hubbard
Person
Patterson Hood
Person
Parker Mccollum
country1037fm.com

90’s Country Star Has Passed Away

Country music singer, Jeff Carson has died in Tennessee. According to NBC News, the 58-year-old became a police officer after scoring 14 singles on the Billboard chart during his music career. Carson’s biggest hits, “Not On Your Love” and “The Car” gave him his first Academy of Country Music award for video in 1996. Carson, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1963, moved to Nashville and got a recording contract with Curb Records in 1995.
TENNESSEE STATE
Billboard

The Deals: Lostboycrow Plugs Into Nettwerk; Merlin Goes With FLO

Los Angeles indie-pop artist Lostboycrow signed to Nettwerk, which just released his new single “Chewed Up.” His prior releases include the 2016 EP Sigh For Me, 2017 EP trilogy Traveler, 2019 album Santa Fe and 2021 album Valleyheart. Digital music licensing service Merlin struck a partnership with South...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Country Airplay#Country Songs#Classic Country#First Country#Videos#Florida Georgia Line
Billboard

For the Record: Is New Music Killing Old Music?

For the Record is the new Billboard column from deputy editorial director Robert Levine analyzing news and trends in the music industry. The remarkable thing about covering the music business is the way that any given industry trend often turns out to be great news for the company that employs the executive one happens to be talking to at the time. The sales boom in publishing catalogs, I’ve been told, is great for existing players (they have experience!), outsiders (with a fresh approach!), big companies (more resources!), but also small ones (more focus!).
MUSIC
Billboard

Sting’s 20 Top Songs on the Billboard Hot 100

Sting is one of rock music’s most versatile vocalists and song scribes. The English singer/bassist started off his career with a bang as a member of The Police alongside Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland. While they began as a scrappy punk band, the trio soon expanded their palette to new wave, reggae and post-punk, in addition to proving themselves world class balladeers. When the Police disbanded, Sting’s solo career has seen him delve into even more corners of the musical universe, working in classical, worldbeat and new age music in addition to a stage musical, The Last Ship.
MUSIC
Billboard

CMT & mtheory Team For Diversity and Equity Initiative For Artists, Music Managers

During Monday evening’s (April 11) CMT Music Awards, country music’s current crop of stars weren’t the only ones walking the red carpet. A group of six rising artists and managers also attended the awards ceremony, as CMT and Nashville-based management services company mtheory announced the first participants of the newly-launched Equal Access Development Program.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Billboard

Garth Brooks Makes Up Rained-Out Nashville Show: ‘Thank You From the Bottom of My Heart’

Click here to read the full article. In July 2021, thousands of music lovers packed Nashville’s Nissan Stadium to see Garth Brooks perform, though the show was ultimately forced to be canceled as severe thunderstorms rolled through Music City. This weekend, Brooks made up for it with two shows at Nissan Stadium, on Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the second chance at a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Brooks told the roaring crowd during his Saturday evening (April 16) set. “We can’t thank you enough for coming back…we came to have some fun and...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry Get ‘Started’ on Billboard Country Charts

Thomas Rhett‘s sixth full-length, Where We Started, bounds onto Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart (dated April 16) at No. 2. In its first frame, the set, released April 1, earned 29,000 equivalent album units according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. Rhett earns his sixth total and consecutive top...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

WME Nashville’s Brian Jones Promoted to Partner

Country music agent Brian Jones has been promoted to partner in WME’s Nashville office. Jones joined WME nine years ago, bringing 25 years of booking experience to the agency. Jones launched his agent career at Buddy Lee Attractions, followed by an 18-year tenure at The Bobby Roberts Company. During his career, Jones has worked with artists including Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, Don Williams and Joe Diffie.
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Brockhampton Announce Their Final Album During Bittersweet Penultimate Performance

Click here to read the full article. While some acts celebrated their Coachella debut, one in particular came to say their goodbyes. Brockhampton took over the Sahara Stage to perform their penultimate show on Saturday (April 16) night before going on an “indefinite hiatus,” which they announced back in January. Arriving on stage promptly at 8:25 p.m., the guys wore matching Adidas Originals varsity jackets stamped with “Brockhampton” patches, the brand’s trefoil and a quote on the back that read, “all good things must come to an end.” Their stage design included a giant, blue inflatable gorilla that looked to be...
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles Debuts 2 New Songs, Performs With Shania Twain & Dances the Night Away for Coachella Headlining Set

Click here to read the full article. “We have a full moon, you have a ticket and I have the flavor,” Harry Styles told the massive sea of Coachella attendees on Friday night (April 15), where the star delivered his first-ever headlining set at the festival. You would never guess that it was Styles’ first time performing at Coachella, given the 28-year-old Grammy winner’s “flavorful” blend of onstage charisma, impressive vocal control, inspiring moments of gratitude and, of course, his sense of style… yes, pun intended. To kick off the hour-and-a-half set, nature scenes of yellow wildflowers, rabbits, deer and more flashed...
MUSIC
Billboard

Swedish House Mafia, Lizzo, Phoebe Bridgers & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release? Vote!

Click here to read the full article. It’s Friday, and you know what that means: a bunch of your favorite artists just dropped brand new music. Two days out from their long-awaited return to Coachella, where they’ll perform with their “Moth To A Flame” collaborator The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia has unveiled a brand new album — their first in ten years. Following 2012’s Until Now LP, Paradise Again features 17 adrenaline-pumping electric dance tracks assisted by the likes of Sting, Ty Dolla Sign, A$AP Rocky and more. “The journey to Paradise Again has just begun!” the trio wrote of the new record...
MUSIC
Billboard

Kem Ties Maxwell & Charlie Wilson For Adult R&B No. 1 Record

The claim to the most No. 1s by a male artist on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay chart heats up again as Kem ascends to the top of the list dated April 16 with “Stuck on You.” The new champ gives the R&B veteran his eighth No. 1, tying him with Charlie Wilson and Maxwell for the most among male acts. Wilson set the mark in 2020; Maxwell matched it just two weeks ago.
MUSIC
Billboard

Taylor Hawkins Rocks Hard on ‘Guess I’ll Go Away’ From Johnny Winter Tribute Album

Click here to read the full article. Just weeks after his shocking death at 50, late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins‘ first posthumous release arrived on Friday (April 15) in the form of his guest vocals on a Johnny Winter tribute album. The all-star collection honoring the late Grammy-winning blues guitarist, Brother Johnny, was put together by his younger brother, rock/jazz great Edgar Winter and it features an enormous roster of blues, pop and rock icons paying homage to Johnny. The song that is sure to catch the most attention, though, is Hawkins’ thunderous vocals on “Guess I’ll Go Away,” the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy