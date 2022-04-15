‘Outer Range’: How to Watch the Series Online for Free

Click here to read the full article.

“There’s something out there.” Josh Brolin is the patriarch of a family fighting to protect their land only to discover a mysterious black hole in the wilderness of Wyoming in the Western-mystery series, Outer Range , premiering on Prime Video on Friday (April 15).

The eight-episode series centers around Royal Abbott (Brolin) and the Abbott family. While trying to cope with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law, the family gets pushed even further to the brink after neighboring landowners make a play for their land. Meanwhile, an untimely death triggers a series of trippy events in the small town.

Outer Range features an ensemble cast that includes Imogen Poots ( I Know This Much is True ), Lili Taylor ( Perry Mason ), Tamara Podemski ( Four Sheets to the Wind ), Lewis Pullman ( Top Gun: Maverick ), Tom Pelphrey ( Ozark ), Noah Reid ( Schitt’s Creek ), Shaun Sipos ( Krypton ), Isabel Arraiza ( The Little Things ), Olive Abercrombie ( The Haunting of Hill House ), and Will Patton ( Yellowstone ).

New episodes will premiere every Friday on Prime Video.

The series was created and executive produced by Brian Watkins, with executive producers Zev Borow, Heather Rae, Josh Brolin, Robin Sweet, Tony Krantz, Amy Seimetz, Lawrence Trilling, and Plan B Entertainment for Amazon Studios. Executive producers for Plan B Entertainment are Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, and Brad Pitt.

How to Watch Outer Range for Free

To watch Outer Range , you must be an Amazon Prime member or a Prime Video subscriber. Not signed up yet? Amazon is offering a free 30-day trial, so you can stream Outer Range and other content in the mega-library of TV shows and movies along with tons of Prime Originals that you get to watch at no extra charge.

After the free trial ends, your Amazon Prime membership will be $14.99 a month (or $139 a year). The membership includes free two-day delivery on your favorite items, exclusive deals for Prime members, two-hour grocery delivery, unlimited photo storage, Prime reading, Amazon Prime Music, Prime Gaming, and savings on prescriptions. Amazon Prime also provides 50% discounts for qualifying students and EBT/Medicaid recipients.

Prime Video has a huge selection of original shows and movies such as Harlem , Invincible , Fairfax , Upload , The Wheel of Time , The Legend of Vox Machine , I Want You Back , The Protégé , The Boys and The Boy Presents: Diabolical . Music lovers will find artist-related exclusives on Prime Video like Justin Bieber: Our World , The Weeknd x Dawn FM Experience , Tyler the Creator’s Call Me If You Get Lost Live , Pink: All I Know So Far, and Mary J. Blige’s My Life .

In addition to Prime Video originals, VOD films and IMDBTV, Prime members can rent or buy movies and watch them on Prime Video as well as stream content from Paramount+, Starz, Discovery+, BET+, Showtime and other platforms.