ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Anitta’s ‘Envolver’ Takes No. 1 on Top Triller U.S. Chart

By Kevin Rutherford
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Anitta ‘s “Envolver” vaults to No. 1 on Billboard ‘s Top Triller U.S. chart dated April 16 and lifts into the top 10 of the Top Triller Global list.

The Top Triller U.S. and Top Triller Global charts highlight the biggest songs on Triller based on a formula blending the amount of views of videos containing a respective song, the level of engagement with those videos and the raw total of videos uploaded featuring each song, according to Triller. Data for the charts is represented on a Friday-Thursday tracking week, with the latest period running April 1-7.

As “Envolver” jumps from No. 5 to the summit, Anitta claims her first No. 1 on Top Triller U.S., which began in 2020. She reached a prior No. 3 best with “Desce Pro Play (Pa Pa Pa),” with MC Zaac and Tyga , in September 2020.

The week’s top upload on Triller for “Envolver” came from fellow high-profile Brazilian Neymar; the soccer star’s upload has drawn 385,000 global views to date, according to Triller.

“Envolver” concurrently reaches a new No. 70 high on the Billboard Hot 100 , accumulating 5.9 million official U.S. streams on DSPs including Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube, and 800 downloads sold, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data. The song also crowned the Global 200 Excl. U.S. chart dated April 9; it drops to No. 4 on the April 16 list.

Anitta’s new album, Versions of Me , was released April 12.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Rio pop star Anitta becomes first Brazilian to top Spotify's global chart

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Rio de Janeiro pop star Anitta on Friday became the first Brazilian to top Spotify’s daily global chart with her song “Envolver.”. The song rose to No. 1 on the daily global top 50 chart after an online campaign by the singer and other Brazilian celebrities. “Envolver” had 6.4 million streams on Friday and 71.6 million since its release in November.
WORLD
Billboard

Luis Fonsi’s ‘Ley de Gravedad’ Debuts in Top 10 on Latin Pop Albums Chart

Luis Fonsi earns his 11th top 10 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart as Ley de Gravedad debuts at No. 5 on the March 26-dated ranking. His 10th studio album starts with 3,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. after its first tracking week ending in March 17, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data.
MUSIC
Billboard

No Resolve’s ‘Encanto’ Cover Rules Rock Digital Song Sales Charts

No Resolve triples up atop Billboard‘s rock genre-based digital song sales charts dated April 16 with its latest Disney movie song cover. The band’s amped-up rendition of Jessica Darrow‘s “Surface Pressure” from Encanto debuts at No. 1 on the Rock Digital Song Sales, Alternative Digital Song Sales and Hard Rock Digital Song Sales charts with 5,800 downloads sold in is first week (April 1-7), according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Anitta
Person
Neymar
Person
Lizzo
Person
Tyga
POPSUGAR

Megan Fox Debuts Wispy, Side-Swept Bangs

Megan Fox just became the most recent celebrity to debut a major hair change, and we're starting to wonder if there's something in the water. After Selena Gomez debuted bottleneck bangs on March 31, later that night Megan Fox showed off her own side-swept bangs with face-framing pieces on Instagram while promoting fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's new album.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downloads#Triller Global#Brazilian#Luminate#Mrc Data
POPSUGAR

Chlöe and Halle Bailey Are a Stunning Sibling Duo at the Oscars

Chlöe and Halle Bailey arrived in style to the Oscars on Sunday. The pair hit the red carpet together wearing stunning floor-length gowns — Chlöe in a purple dress with a high slit and Halle in a cutout turquoise number. When asked who they're most excited to see at the Oscars, Chlöe gushed about Halle, who's presenting tonight, and her 22nd birthday, saying, "It's Halle's day today, so I'm like Halle's my number one."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Camila Cabello Is Wearing The Most Insane Bodysuit With Sheer Cut-Outs In Her New TikTok Album Concert: Watch

Camila Cabello in a Mugler catsuit sounds like an absolute dream right? Well, the “Don’t Go Yet” hitmaker, 25, just released her long-awaited concert film for her new record, Familia on Tik Tok and fans were immediately enthralled by her stunning, daring and eye-catching style choices. Our favorite from the film (out of many stylish looks, check them out here) had to be this skintight, curve-hugging one-piece item from the luxury French brand, with its epic cut-outs and bright yellow color.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
papermag.com

Lizzo Wants to Reinvent Shapewear

All the rumors are true — Lizzo is launching her very own shapewear line. “Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included,” said Lizzo in a statement. YITTY designs come from sizes XS to 6X, emphasizing what Lizzo does best: embracing natural beauty just as it comes, and making women feel good. “It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
mycolumbuspower.com

LaLa Anthony Serves Curves In A White Monogram Dior Set

LaLa has been in her bag lately, and it shows. The host, actress, and haircare entrepreneur has been busy securing the bag with television deals and new ventures. Luckily for us, she keeps us hooked with her bountiful curves and chic fashion. The Chi actress stepped out for the Katastic...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Megan Fox dodges Machine Gun Kelly PDA in tense red carpet video

Her “Night Teeth” came out. Megan Fox looked like she was in no mood for Machine Gun Kelly’s attempt at PDA as she prepared to walk the red carpet at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards Sunday. In footage shared by Footwear News on Instagram, the “Transformers” star looks irritated as her fiancé stands behind her and wraps his arms around her. In response, Fox sidesteps and glares at him. Even more awkward about the whole interaction is that the “Bloody Valentine” rocker laughs at his bride-to-be’s snub. Fans were quick to point out how obvious it was that Fox wanted “nothing” to do...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
536K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy