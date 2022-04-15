ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reds, Sandy Leon agree to minor league contract

By Steve Adams
 3 days ago
Former Miami Marlins catcher Sandy Leon (7) agree to a minor league contract with Reds. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Reds and free-agent catcher Sandy Leon have agreed to a minor league contract, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (Twitter link).

Leon, 33, will give Cincinnati some extra catching depth after they traded Tucker Barnhart to the Tigers this offseason. The emergence of young Tyler Stephenson played a large role in prompting that trade, and Stephenson is locked in as the primary backstop for manager David Bell, but Leon could eventually get a look in the big leagues should Stephenson incur an injury or should current backup Aramis Garcia struggle or get hurt.

Leon spent the 2021 season with the Marlins, where he slashed .183/.237/.267 in 220 plate appearances. Outside of what now looks like an anomalous 2016 campaign that saw him slash .310/.369/.476 in 283 trips to the plate, Leon has never provided much value with the bat. He’s regarded as a strong defensive backstop, however, evidenced by plus framing rates, a career 33 percent caught-stealing rate and a total of 36 Defensive Runs Saved in 3621 career innings behind the plate.

Comments / 0

