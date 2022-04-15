Clients' Perspectives on Patient-Centeredness: a Qualitative Study with Low-Income Minority Women Receiving HIV Care in South Florida
J Racial Ethn Health Disparities. 2022 Apr 14. doi: 10.1007/s40615-022-01281-y. Online ahead of print. Low-income, minority women living with HIV often experience multiple barriers in care that contribute to suboptimal care outcomes. Medical case managers (MCM) and medical providers are key players involved in care coordination and aid women along the...www.docwirenews.com
