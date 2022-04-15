Clients' Perspectives on Patient-Centeredness: a Qualitative Study with Low-Income Minority Women Receiving HIV Care in South Florida

MIAMI(CBSMiami) — CBS4 has learned there has been a dramatic drop in the number of COVID patients at South Florida hospitals, but health experts are still concerned about the spread of the new Omicron Subvariant BA.2. CBS4’s Peter D’Oench discovered that as of this Friday, there are now just 36 patients with COVID at the 7 hospitals in the Jackson Health System. That is down from 445 COVID patients on August 23rd of last year and down from 485 COVID-19 patients on July 27th of 2020. Jackson Health said at the peak of the OMICRON variant, there were 564 patients on Jan. 12th...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO