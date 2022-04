EAST ISLIP, N.Y. -- On Tax Day, some Long Island residents are making a plea to the IRS. They say they made environmental improvements to their homes, but are being required to pay income tax on the grant money used for the upgrades.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported, critics called it unfair double taxation."You kind of want to leave the Earth just as you got it or a little bit better for your kid's future," said Louis Castronova from East Islip.That's why Castronova upgraded an old polluting cesspool.Instead of nitrogen-filled waste seeping into the ground, "The water that's going into the...

EAST ISLIP, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO