I really cannot overstate how impressive Belal Muhammad’s victory over Vicente Luque was last night. People don’t want to fight Luque. He hits way too hard, and he’s too offensively minded for it to ever be an easy night at the office. People especially don’t want to fight him twice, particularly if they were knocked out the first time. For Muhammad to overcome that mental obstacle and perform so well is incredible, and for him to buck trends by winning a rematch vs. a younger opponent is equally admirable.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO