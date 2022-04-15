ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Disparity in Obesity and Hypertension Risks Observed Between Pacific Islander and Asian American Health Fair Attendees in Los Angeles, 2011-2019

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 1 day ago

J Racial Ethn Health Disparities. 2022 Apr 14. doi: 10.1007/s40615-022-01300-y. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The Pacific Islander American population is understudied due to being aggregated with Asian Americans. In this study, we conduct a comparative analysis of directly measured body mass index (BMI), body fat percentage (%BF), and blood pressure...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Lisinopril: Who Makes the Top Hypertension Drug in the U.S.?

Cardiovascular disease is rising worldwide. According to the CDC, one in every four Americans dies of heart disease, which makes it the leading cause of death in the U.S. High blood pressure is one of the major factors that increases the risk of heart disease. One of the first-line treatments for high blood pressure is lisinopril. It's the most popular medicine to treat high blood pressure in the U.S. So, who makes lisinopril?
HEALTH
The Independent

People taking statins have lower risk of parkinsonism, study suggests

Older people taking statins have a lower chance of developing parkinsonism – movement problems including tremors, slowed movement and stiffness – than those not taking the drugs, a new study suggests.Parkinsonism is a term for a group of neurological conditions, with Parkinson’s disease being one of the better known causes.Researchers suggest statins – drugs used to lower cholesterol – could be used in future to help reduce the effects of parkinsonism in the general population of older adults, and not just those with high cholesterol or who are at risk for stroke.Study author Shahram Oveisgharan, of Rush University Medical Centre...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Health
The Independent

Probe launched as nearly 100 rare brain tumour cases are linked to the same New Jersey school

A group of nearly 100 people with rare brain tumours have all been linked to the same school in Woodbridge, New Jersey. CBS News reports that Al Lupiano, an environmental scientist, set out to research the tumours, as he had also been diagnosed with the rare growth 20 years ago. He began researching a small selection of tumour patients, but as his subject pool grew he began to notice the group's common denominator. According to Mr Lupiano, 94 of the individuals suffering from the rare tumour are graduates of or were workers at Colonia High School. Finding the cause...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Obesity significantly increased heart failure risk among women with late menopause

While women who enter menopause before age 45 are known to be at higher risk for heart failure, obesity significantly increased heart failure risk among women who experienced late menopause—at age 55 or older, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.
FITNESS
natureworldnews.com

The Relationship Between Height And Chronic Disease

Height is an attribute promoted by society. Whether it is for physical characteristics (like models) or athletic advantages, society emphasizes the importance of being tall (the taller, the better). However, research shows that being tall can put you at risk of certain chronic illnesses, especially when talking about cancer. While...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Americans#Asian Pacific#Fat People#Health Disparities#Islander American#Bp#Bf#English#Chinese#Korean#Thai#Vietnamese
MedicalXpress

New heart failure guidelines expand focus on people at risk or showing early signs

A new set of recommendations aimed at helping doctors prevent and manage heart failure expand the focus on people at risk or showing early signs of the condition. The latest guidelines from the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology and Heart Failure Society of America emphasize the importance of optimizing blood pressure and adhering to a healthy lifestyle to prevent the disease, along with new treatment strategies for people already showing symptoms. The recommendations published Friday in the journal Circulation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Sponsored Content: South Texas Health System – Hypertension Prevention Tips

Virginia Seniors with No Life Insurance Get a $250k Policy for $18/month. If You're Over 65, Try This Instead Of Gutter Cleaning (It's Genius) Protect Your Retirement Account At All Cost With A Secret IRS Loophole. Goldco. These Are the Top Financial Advisors in Ashburn. SmartAsset. Dr. Kellyann: "Weight Loss...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
verywellhealth.com

Obesity and Heart Disease Risk in Black People

Racial and ethnic minorities experience disproportionately poorer health outcomes for almost all chronic diseases, especially heart disease, with obesity being a prominent trigger for these negative health outcomes. Obesity increases morbidity and mortality in the Black community and its related complications are major drivers of rising healthcare costs, diminished health-related...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Association between lipid ratio and depression: a cross-sectional study

Depression is associated with total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, triglycerides, and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels in the blood. However, evidence is limited on the relationship between depression and lipid ratios. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the correlation between depression and different lipid ratios. This study was conducted using data from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. A total of 11,648 adult men and women aged"‰â‰¥"‰19Â years, without missing data, were included in this study. Depression was diagnosed using the Patient Health Questionnaire-9. The associations between depression and total cholesterol/high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, low-density cholesterol/high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and triglyceride/high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio were analyzed. A complex sample logistic regression test was used for the analysis of the odds ratios of depression. Among men, the total cholesterol/high-density lipoprotein cholesterol and low-density cholesterol/high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratios were not associated with depression. Additionally, an increase in triglyceride/high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio by 1 was associated with a 1.041-fold higher probability of depression in men. Among women, the three lipid ratios were not associated with depression. Triglyceride/high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio is associated with depression among men. Future studies should cross-validate, explore the biological mechanism, and identify the clinical implication of this correlation.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Sparse system identification of leptin dynamics in women with obesity

According to the CDC, obesity prevalence in the United States was 42.4 percent in 2017–2018. Obesity prevalence in the United States climbed from 30.5 percent to 42.4 percent between 1999 and 2018. Obesity has been linked to cardiovascular disease, stroke, Type 2 diabetes, and a variety of malignancies. These are some of the most common causes of death that can be avoided. In 2008, the yearly medical cost of obesity in the United States was estimated to reach $147 billion.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

History of allergies may be associated with increased risk of high blood pressure, heart disease

Data from the National Health Interview Survey demonstrated adults with a history of allergic disorders have an increased risk of high blood pressure and coronary heart disease, with the highest risk seen in Black male adults. The study is being presented at ACC Asia 2022 Together with the Korean Society of Cardiology Spring Conference on April 15–16, 2022.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Stroke cuts life expectancy by one third

Almost two thirds of acute stroke patients fail to survive more than a decade and have high risk of recurrence, prompting researchers to call for better patient care. University of Queensland researchers analyzed data from more than 300,000 patients admitted to hospital following a sudden stroke between 2008 and 2017 in Australia and New Zealand.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy