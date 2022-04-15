ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murkowski campaign has raised $1.5M so far this year

By Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Lisa Murkowski’s reelection campaign reports that she has raised more than $1.5 million in the first three months of the year. That brings her total campaign receipts for the 2022 race to nearly $6 million. Her...

