Black & Veatch announces new chairman, CEO

Black & Veatch announced Friday the company has selected Mario Azar as its next chairman and CEO.

The announcement comes after current CEO Steve Edwards chose to retire after 44 years of “outstanding leadership, service, and dedication” with Black & Veatch .

Azar joined the company in 2018 and comes to the position with 32 years in energy and industrial fields. He currently serves as the president of Energy & Process Industries.

“As global megatrends reshape the critical infrastructure markets we serve, the Black & Veatch Board of Directors is thrilled to select Mario based on his vast global experience, proven leadership capabilities, innovative and collaborative approach and strong focus on client relationships,” Edwards said in a news release.

Azar will be the eighth senior leader since the company formed in 1915 — a partnership between two University of Kansas graduates .

“It is a true honor to be selected to lead Black & Veatch, a company with such deep history and a stellar reputation built by a world-class team of global professionals,” Azar said in the release.

He says he is “excited about the future” of the company and “growing partnerships,” while continuing to fulfill Black & Veatch’s mission of “building a world of difference.”

A successor to fill Azar’s current role will be named at a later date.

