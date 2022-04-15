ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Is The Dodge Hellcat Actually Better Than The Scat Pack?

By Henry Cesari
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Scat Pack is a true muscle car, the Hellcat is nearly a...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 4

Related
CarBuzz.com

The Ford Mustang Finally Hits Back At The Dodge Challenger

The start of this year hasn't exactly gone super well for the Ford Mustang. Heck, the last eight or so months haven't been great for Ford's Pony car either. Multiple production delays have hit the Mustang hard, and the current going rate for a new car isn't helping either. But...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Official: Dodge Replacing Hellcat With 800-HP Hydrogen-Powered 'Hydra'

Manufacturers are currently undergoing a seismic shift in the way they engineer cars, as legislation has forced them to change from combustion to electrification across the world. But Dodge has always done things differently, and the company that brought us muscle cars like the Challenger SRT Hellcat and Demon has accepted that electrification would not suit its brand image. That's why the Detroit-based automaker has found a way around the forthcoming ban on gasoline-burning vehicles, as it has today announced plans for an 800-horsepower hydrogen-combustion muscle car that will replace the Hellcat in the automaker's lineup, to be called the SRT Hydra.
CARS
Motorious

The Fastest Demon Is A Mustang

Matthew Kesatie has created what some say is the fastest Demon-powered car in the world, only it’s a Ford Mustang, not a Dodge Challenger. We’re sure that’s enough to make the Mopar faithful very upset, and it probably ruffles the feathers of many of Blue Oval afficionado as well. However, we think Kesatie is probably more concerned with speed on the track and not keeping everything in the family, so likely he doesn’t care about all the hate.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Are Subaru Flat-Four Engines Better Than Inline-Four Engines?

Subaru is well-known for making some great cars that can handle the outdoors well, but underneath the hood of every Subaru is something unique. This is because Subaru equips most of its vehicles with flat-four engines, which are commonly called boxer engines, and that’s not something many automakers do. Here’s a look at Subaru’s flat-four engines and how they compare with the inline-four engines that are more common in the automotive world.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodge Durango#Hellcat#Dodge Challenger#Scat#Vehicles#Hemi#Superstock#Charger#Racing Technology
24/7 Wall St.

10 Most Stolen Cars In America

Auto thefts spiked in 2020. The National Insurance Crime Bureau reported that a preliminary analysis found there were over 873,000 cars stolen throughout the year. This represents a significant increase from the year before, when fewer than 800,000 vehicles were stolen. Though no vehicle is completely safe from being in the crosshairs of thieves, some […]
CARS
Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVIEW, FL
Motorious

C8 Corvette Does Its Best Impression Of A Bowling Ball

Driving a powerful high-performance sports car certainly is an exhilarating feeling. Unfortunately, for some people it’s so intoxicating they start doing really stupid things behind the wheel while on public roads. Hey, if you want to hot dog it on a track with nobody around, spinning out and flipping your Corvette, by all means go for it. But a guy in California did one worse, using his C8 Corvette like a bowling ball, flipping a truck onto its roof in the process of mangling his mid-engine sports car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Marketing
Gear Patrol

Meet the 500 HP Engine That Will Kill the Hemi V8

We expected Stellantis to unveil its new, revolutionary turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six gas engine in April. That's not happening because Stellantis just unveiled it in March. The new engine is called the Hurricane. It will replace the 5.7-liter and 6.4-liter V8s in the Stellantis lineup, as the conglomerate figures out going all-electric. And it's going to do so with not just greater fuel economy but more power.
CARS
torquenews.com

One of the Best Toyotas Ever Made You Should Look for Used

Looking for a used Toyota, but unsure which model is one of the best you should be focused on during a used car search? Here’s one surprising recommendation from a Toyota mechanic and automotive expert that is not a Corolla or a Camry…or even a Lexus---that he calls a “gem” IF it has been taken care of over the years.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Horsepower Horror: 5 Hilariously Underpowered American Cars

It’s no secret that the oil crisis and hunt for fuel economy in the 1970s led to some American cars with big engines and tiny horsepower. However, some folks may not realize just how bad it got. For as iconic as American muscle cars of the 1960s were when it came to big blocks and more power, the ‘70s really brought the party down. Here’s a look at five of the worst specific horsepower output American cars courtesy of Hot Cars.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
Motorious

Guy Transforms His Chevy Truck Into A Shark Car

There are land yachts and then there’s this Chevy truck transformed into a shark car. It looks kind of like those toys little kids play with, only it’s life-size and you can roll around town in it while people stare and literally get into crashes. It’s not everyday you see a 24-foot-long arrow boat joined to a truck, let alone a Chevy.
CARS
Motorious

The Greatest Muscle Car Police Chase Ends On Empty

After slipping the helicopter, the Hellcat ran out of gas. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
PUBLIC SAFETY
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

91K+
Followers
27K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy