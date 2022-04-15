ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, MA

Officers rescue orphaned bear cub after car accident kills its entire family

By Michael Hollan
fox7austin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENFIELD, Mass. - A young bear cub is recovering after a traumatic incident. Police officers in Massachusetts discovered a young bear cub hiding in a tree after a car tragically struck and killed its mother and two siblings. Fortunately, officers were able to rescue the animal and brought it to a...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Family Plans to Sue After Miami Police Officer Kills Man During Traffic Stop

A family in pain is calling for justice after a 34-year-old man was shot and killed by a Miami Police officer after a traffic stop earlier this month. “He was my heartbeat. That was my real heartbeat," Antwon Cooper's mother, Tilasha Cooper, exclusively told NBC 6 on Tuesday. "He just took my son. He just took my son away from me.”
MIAMI, FL
WISH-TV

Friends, family remember Indy 15-year-old killed in car accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends gathered Monday to mourn the death of 15-year-old student DeShawn Holliday, who was killed in car accident Friday. Investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believe Holliday was riding in his sister’s car in the 6600 block of Rockville Road when the car collided with another vehicle. The crash pinned Holloway inside the vehicle and he died from his injuries.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Boston

Massachusetts 7th Grader Killed In Aruba Boating Accident While On Family Vacation

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A seventh-grade student at a Cambridge private school died this week in a boating accident while vacationing in Aruba with her family, school officials said. The Buckingham Browne & Nichols School said in a letter to students and parents that 13-year-old Cassidy Murray died Wednesday. “When Cassidy showed up, everyone said she just belonged here,” said Buckingham Browne and Nichols Head of School Jennifer Price. Price is opening the middle school for families to gather in their grief Saturday. Cassidy transferred from Milton Public Schools, where the superintendent described her as “outstanding and joyful,” to BB&N this academic year. Her brother...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Family of man killed by train save another’s life after car got stuck on tracks

DULUTH, Ga. — The family of a man killed by a train in Duluth believes the man refused to leave his car not because he wanted to save the vehicle but other lives. The family told Channel 2′s Tony Thomas that they had come to take a look at the site Sunday night. They ended up saving someone else who also got stuck on the tracks in the same spot along S. Peachtree Street.
DULUTH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenfield, MA
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Greenfield, MA
Accidents
Greenfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Cub#Accident#Amr#Tufts University#The Tufts Wildlife Clinic#Kilham Bear Center
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
PETS
The Independent

‘Disney Dad’ Anthony Todt found guilty of murdering his wife and children and living with their bodies

A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife and children and killing their dog at their luxury home near Walt Disney World in 2019.Anthony Todt, 46, was sentenced to life in prison without parole by a court outside Orlando on Thursday, according to The Orlando Sentinel.After more than six hours of deliberations, the jury uninanimously convicted him of killing his wife Megan Todt, 42, their children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and Zoe, 4, and their dog Breezy.Judge Keith Carsten called Todt a “destroyer of worlds”, imposing four consecutive life sentences and saying: “Not one of those...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy