Section, AL

Section man charged with attempted murder

By Bobby Stilwell
 3 days ago

MACEDONIA, Ala. (WHNT) – A Section man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting early Friday morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting at a home on County Road 265 around 3 a.m. A woman was found inside the home with a gunshot wound.

ADPH investigates cases of E. coli, Rotavirus in Northeast Alabama

Macedonia Fire and Highlands Ambulance Service responded to treat her, and she was flown to a trauma center. The Sheriff’s Office said her condition was unknown as of Friday.

In addition to the shooting response, the Sheriff’s Office stated bomb technicians from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency were called to the home for a suspicious device inside.

Bradley Austin Grey, 27, was arrested and charged with attempted murder. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail with bond not set as of Friday. The Sheriff’s Office said additional charges were possible.

