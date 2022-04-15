ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Couple arrested for stealing almost $14K worth of items from friend’s West Ashley apartment

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njlJS_0fAX6jIV00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are accused of theft after they allegedly stole several items from a friend’s apartment that one was staying in without permission.

According to the Charleston Police, Melissa Dzienny (39) and Franchesca Camarda (35) are both facing burglary charges.

A report reads that the victim had just recently been released from Al Cannon Detention Center and had given permission for both Dzienny and Camarda, her wife, to stay in her West Ashley apartment after her release.

The victim met Dzienny while in jail and the two had become friends.

Dzienny was in communication with the victim’s mother after being released and told the mother that she was helping the victim move her belongings to a storage unit.

The report says that the victim believes that Dzienny overheard her telling her mother the apartment’s address and the key’s location underneath the doormat.

The mother was advised by the victim that Dzienny did not have permission to be in her house or to move her belongings.

The victim’s mother and family drove from North Carolina to the apartment, located off Bees Ferry Road, met with both Dzienny and Camarda, and were told that they were allowed to be there.

The family left the apartment the next morning to bond her out of jail, leaving both Dzienny and Camarda who left before the family returned.

Police were presented with Nest camera footage showing Dzienny and Camarda entering the apartment with a suitcase and bags, and repeated trips carrying items out of the apartment.

The items believed to have been stolen include over 30 pairs of collectible sneakers, hygiene products, makeup, clothing, and jewelry.

The victim also told police that she noticed that her debit card had unauthorized purchases between March 31st and April 10th totaling $458. Police were advised that while her physical debit card was not stolen, charges were made through either her laptop, phone, or iPad which were all inside the apartment and all devices contained her Apple Wallet information.

Dzienny and Camarda were both charged with first-degree burglary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 3

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County may reprimand Sheriff Graziano over ‘unauthorized contract’ procurement

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is looking into whether it will reprimand Sheriff Kristin Graziano after leaders there say she failed to properly execute a contract for a bid. Sheriff Graziano signed a contract with Mila Consulting, LLC in January 2022 and paid the firm more than $15,000 for consultation services including language […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Charleston, SC
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Ashley#The Charleston Police
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD: Man arrested after scuffle over car repossession

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing charges after he got into a scuffle over his car being towed on Wednesday evening. North Charleston Police Department officers responded to Robertson Blvd in North Charleston around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a reported assault. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated that […]
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies remove 57 dogs from South Carolina home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday seized 57 dogs from a Hollywood home. According to CCSO, deputies received a tip about the dogs, which were being kept at a home that was “set up as a dog rescue operation.” The dogs were being kept both outside and inside the home, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
iPad
WCBD Count on 2

Women arrested after deputies find oxycodone during Colleton Co. traffic stop

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities in Colleton County arrested a woman after discovering over 100 pills during a traffic stop. According to Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Mary Dandridge after finding 98 oxycodone pills, 30 adderall pills, and 23.1 grams of marijuana in her vehicle. Dandridge was charged with possession with intent to distribute […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy