Police are urging residents to be on alert after two particularly brazen break-ins in Newport Beach.Both break-ins happened Friday night, less than two miles apart, and were committed by a group of people, according to Newport Beach police. In both instances, the suspects broke a second-story window in order to get into the home, and got away in an SUV.The first break-in happened at a home in the Spyglass Hill community at about 8 p.m. As many as four people got into the home by using a ladder that had been in a side yard to climb to the window...

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO