Tyler, TX

ABC News’ Ginger Zee talks about upcoming electric vehicle road trip

By Gary Bass
KLTV
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - During her appearance on East Texas Now Friday, ABC News Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee talked about her upcoming electric vehicle road trip with her family. Next week, the 2,100-mile road trip will kick off in Times Square. Throughout the week, Zee will broadcast live from...

KLTV

Lyrid meteor shower to appear over East Texas this month

Jason Goodwin reports from 5th Street in Tyler where trees have pulled down utility lines. Highly ranked farmer’s market could get boost from proposed Winnsboro bonds. “It’s more than a farmers market, it’s a social event for the city,” Winnsboro Construction Manager Jacob Finley said. As the market continues to grow, the city is proposing expansions on-site.
TYLER, TX
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Biggest Nuclear Power Plants

To address the ongoing climate change crisis, the Biden Administration set a target for the U.S. to have a net-zero emissions economy by 2050. Achieving this goal will require a carbon-pollution-free energy sector – and making the transition will not be easy. (Here is a look at the fastest growing and shrinking clean energy jobs).  […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KLTV

Tyler’s Fritz Hager III advances to American Idol top 20

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler’s Fritz Hager III stunned American Idol’s trio of judges, inspiring tears and standing ovations. On Sunday night’s broadcast, Hager performed a soulful, falsetto rendition of Billie Eilish’s When the Party’s Over. When he finished, Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie stood and applauded. Richie admitted to crying before heaping praise on Hager and his performance.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Tyler storm damage April 13, 2022

Monday's storm hit an RV park near Ore City, tossing campers around and one into the nearby Lake O' the Pines. East Texas native, longtime educator Earline Andrews dies at 111. Maynie Earline Hart Andrews, one of the oldest people in Texas, passed away Wednesday at age 111, a family member confirmed.
LONGVIEW, TX
