On eastern front line: Ukrainian troops are expecting a major Russian offensive

Russian soldiers used gunfire and stun grenades to break up a protest in Kherson on Monday, Ukraine’s army has said.Footage posted online appeared to show several hundred Ukrainian demonstrators running for cover as projectiles sounded around them in the port city’s Freedom Square.“Russian security forces ran up, started throwing stun grenades into the crowd and shooting,” the Ukrainian armed forces said in a statement.At least one person was wounded but the cause of their injuries was not known, it added.The Kremlin has not commented on the incident, but insists its forces do not target civilians, despite the UN’s confirmation...
