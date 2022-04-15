ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

On eastern front line: Ukrainian troops are expecting a major Russian offensive

Lebanon-Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing its pullout from northern Ukraine earlier this month...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Eastern Front#Front Line#Kyiv#Ukrainian#Russian
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian troops ‘open fire on Ukrainian protesters’ in Kherson

Russian soldiers used gunfire and stun grenades to break up a protest in Kherson on Monday, Ukraine’s army has said.Footage posted online appeared to show several hundred Ukrainian demonstrators running for cover as projectiles sounded around them in the port city’s Freedom Square.“Russian security forces ran up, started throwing stun grenades into the crowd and shooting,” the Ukrainian armed forces said in a statement.At least one person was wounded but the cause of their injuries was not known, it added.The Kremlin has not commented on the incident, but insists its forces do not target civilians, despite the UN’s confirmation...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy