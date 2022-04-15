ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

Marinette Woman Sentenced for Abusing Stepson

By Casey Nelson
101 WIXX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Marinette woman has been sentenced to prison for abusing her stepson. Aleasha Thiry, 30, was convicted of being party to the crime...

wixx.com

YourCentralValley.com

DA: convicted domestic abuser sentenced in Tulare

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was convicted for domestic abuse, and sentenced to a suspended prison sentence, and four years probation plus use of an electronic monitor according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. Monday a Tulare County Court sentenced Dylan Snow to five years suspended state prison, with four years probation, […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
WKRG News 5

Bay Minette woman sentenced in drug conspiracy charge

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Bay Minette woman was sentenced to 27 months in prison on one charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine ice. Candice Lanette Cox, 42, was identified during an investigation where undercover informants made a purchase of methamphetamine ice, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Iyanna Pleads Guilty To Stabbing The Mother Of NBA YoungBoy's Child

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of rapper NBA YoungBoy's child. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the 21-year-old daughter of boxer Floyd Mayweather entered her guilty plea in a Houston courtroom, admitting to "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing "bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs" by cutting her "with a knife."
HOUSTON, TX
Lootpress

Detroit Man Sentenced for Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Detroit man was sentenced today to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute heroin. According to court documents and statements made in court, law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance...
HUNTINGTON, WV
People

N.Y. Physician Assistant Was Bound, Stabbed to Death After Being Stalked: 'Unfathomable Grief'

Authorities have arrested a man they allege is responsible for the slaying of a New York physician assistant, who was found bound and stabbed to death in his garage. According to an Albany County Sheriff's Office press release obtained by PEOPLE, Jacob Klein, 40, is accused of killing 35-year-old Philip Rabadi on Wednesday at his New Scotland, N.Y., home after spending three days stalking the victim and his wife.
ALBANY, NY

