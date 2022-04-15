Wright State men’s basketball announces they have signed Blake Sisley

Thomas Northcut/Getty Images

FAIRBORN — Wright State men’s basketball coach Scott Nagy announced on Friday the addition of Blake Sisley to the Raider program.

Sisley, a 6-8 forward, joins the Raiders after playing his freshman season at Evansville and earned a spot on the Missouri Valley All-Freshman team last season.

Sisley announced on Monday on Twitter that he would be transferring from Evansville to Wright State.

Sisley, a native of Santa Claus, Indiana, played in 26 games for Evansville last season, starting the last four games of the year. He averaged scoring in double figures the last ten games of the season, including a career-high 18 points at Valparaiso on February 21.

Wright State is coming off their second NCAA Tournament appearance the last five seasons winning their first NCAA Tournament game in program history against Bryant, 93-82, in the First Four here in Dayton on March 16 before losing to Arizona in the First Round.

