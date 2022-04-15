ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Wright State men’s basketball announces they have signed Blake Sisley

By John Tisdell
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEf5u_0fAX3jTY00
Thomas Northcut/Getty Images

FAIRBORN — Wright State men’s basketball coach Scott Nagy announced on Friday the addition of Blake Sisley to the Raider program.

Sisley, a 6-8 forward, joins the Raiders after playing his freshman season at Evansville and earned a spot on the Missouri Valley All-Freshman team last season.

Sisley announced on Monday on Twitter that he would be transferring from Evansville to Wright State.

[ Blake Sisley has announced he is transferring from Evansville to Wright State ]

Sisley, a native of Santa Claus, Indiana, played in 26 games for Evansville last season, starting the last four games of the year. He averaged scoring in double figures the last ten games of the season, including a career-high 18 points at Valparaiso on February 21.

Wright State is coming off their second NCAA Tournament appearance the last five seasons winning their first NCAA Tournament game in program history against Bryant, 93-82, in the First Four here in Dayton on March 16 before losing to Arizona in the First Round.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report Names The Worst College Town In Big Ten

The Big Ten serves as the home to some of the biggest college football stadiums, most passionate fanbases and prestigious schools in the country. But when ranking their college towns, somebody has to be on the bottom. A recent report from the Clever digital learning platform ranked the 150 best...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Kai Saunders commits prior to Spring Game

Kai Saunders, the younger brother of Buckeyes running back Cayden Saunders, committed to the Ohio State football program as a preferred walk-on a week ago. The 6’4 wide receiver and tight end prospect got a chance to visit campus in late March before making the decision to follow in the footsteps of his older brother and their father Cedric Saunders, who played at Ohio State from 1990 to1993 and earned All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 1993.
COLUMBUS, OH
WLKY.com

Former Florida State star joins UofL women's basketball team

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville women's basketball program announced on Friday that guard Morgan Jones has been added to its 2022 class. The graduate transfer from Florida State spent the last four seasons with the Seminoles. She was named to the All-ACC First Team twice during her...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairborn, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
State
Arizona State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Fairborn, OH
Sports
City
Fairborn, OH
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Nagy
WTWO/WAWV

North Daviess moves to 3A next season

ELNORA, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The North Daviess Cougars have received approval from the IHSAA to play basketball in Class 3 A for the 2022-23 season. The Cougars had been bumped up to 2 A for next season due to enrollment, but head coach Brent Dalrymple asked the association to allow them to move up even […]
ELNORA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Raiders#Twitter#Raiderfamily#Blakesisley#The First Four#Cox Media Group
WCIA

Illini complete sweep of Northwestern

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Sophomore Riley Gowens had the right stuff on the mound for Illinois Sunday as the Illini completed the series sweep of Northwestern 3-0. Gowens had five strikeouts over seven scoreless innings. The win moves the Illini to 10-2 in the Big Ten. It also improves Gowens’ record to 4-1 on the season. […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
68K+
Followers
98K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy