ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, VA

Dixie Youth hosts opening ceremonies for a summer of fun

thenewsprogress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDixie Youth hosts opening ceremonies for a...

www.thenewsprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

2022 Elks Rodeo Queen candidates attend campaign kickoff dinner

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The 2022 Elks Rodeo Queen candidates attended a campaign kickoff dinner on Saturday night in Santa Maria. Rodeo Queen candidate Primavera Rosales said, “it is super exciting, I have been waiting for this opportunity for a very long time so I am very happy and thrilled.”
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
The Mint Hill Times

American Legion Post 555 Hosts “Jim Lane” Memorial Golf Tournament

MINT HILL, NC – Mint Hill American Legion Post 555 hosted it’s first “Jim Lane” Memorial Golf Tournament this week at the Olde Sycamore Golf Planation. The tournament was formed by Steve Baucom and Bryan Bunn, both natives of Mint Hill who have been involved in American Legion baseball in our area for decades. The event was to celebrate the life of Jim Lane, who dedicated many hours to fundraising and supporting the program serving many young athletes in our area.
MINT HILL, NC
Lootpress

Oceana Chamber of Commerce launching annual golf tournament

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Oceana Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday afternoon the upcoming launch of its first annual golf tournament. The event will be held in an 18 hole, 4 man scramble format, with tee off for the tournament set for 9:00am. Entry for the event will be...
OCEANA, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy