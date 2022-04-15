ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Sanabria on The Morning Set

By Aaliah Hartley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday, April 15 during our “Funky Features” on The Morning Set, host Carlos Lando spoke with seven time Grammy nominated music leader,...

90’s Country Star Has Passed Away

Country music singer, Jeff Carson has died in Tennessee. According to NBC News, the 58-year-old became a police officer after scoring 14 singles on the Billboard chart during his music career. Carson’s biggest hits, “Not On Your Love” and “The Car” gave him his first Academy of Country Music award for video in 1996. Carson, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1963, moved to Nashville and got a recording contract with Curb Records in 1995.
How Three Dog Night turned a song no one knew into a party anthem everyone knows

Rarely has a cover inverted every single thing about the original as much as Three Dog Night’s version of Mama Told Me Not To Come. Written by one of America’s greatest songwriters as an ironic commentary on LA’s hedonistic party scene, it was turned into one of the party anthems of the early 70s.
‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Ceaser Slams Teddy

Ceaser and Teddy have clashed amid the drama with Cheyenne. “Black Ink Crew” star Ceaser is dealing with some current challenges in his personal life. His relationship with his daughter Cheyenne has fallen completely apart. She accused him of beating her on social media. Ceaser has denied this, however, Cheyenne’s mother Crystal said she believes their daughter is telling the truth. On top of that, Cheyenne had a nasty back and forth with Ceaser’s girlfriend Suzette on social media. And at one point, Suzette made some controversial accusations about Cheyenne’s s*xual history. After everything went down, Ceaser felt that the best way to fight back was to sue Crystal for defamation. So he held a press conference and insisted that would be his next step.
Mother of ‘Where We About to Eat At’ Viral Star Antwain Fowler Launches Fundraiser to Open Restaurant in His Honor

A fundraiser has been launched in support of opening a seafood restaurant in honor of the late Antwain “TJ” Fowler. Fowler, of course, became a star thanks to viral footage of the quickly-made-ubiquitous phrase “where we about to eat at?” The widely adored social media figure died at the age of 6 last November, with an initial statement shared at the time saying he had battled autoimmune enteropathy.
Guess Who This Mini Guitarist Turned Into!

Before this little musician was selling out concert venues with his dynamic voice and elite guitar-playing skills, he was just a simple kid growing up in Australia. This tank-top tot has definitely made his imprint in the music industry and has been relevant since the late '90s ... and has four Grammy awards to back it up! Although he particularly sticks to one genre, he has stepped out of his box and collaborated with musicians such as Pink and Jason Derulo.
