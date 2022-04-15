COVID Cases On the Rise in Yates County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Overdoses from all kinds of drugs are on the rise in Steuben County, according to the Steuben Prevention Coalition. This time last year, the Coalition had counted 58 known or suspected overdoses, 4 of which were fatal. This year, the Coalition has counted 90 overdoses, 7 of which were fatal. This trend is worrisome for the Coalition. Not only does it mean they have to work harder to get their message out there, but more work is needed on the prevention front.

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO