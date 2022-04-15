ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates County, NY

COVID Cases On the Rise in Yates County

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yates County is seeing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the county. Public Health on Friday said the increase is similar to what is being seen across the...

WETM

Fatal overdoses on the rise in Steuben County

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Overdoses from all kinds of drugs are on the rise in Steuben County, according to the Steuben Prevention Coalition. This time last year, the Coalition had counted 58 known or suspected overdoses, 4 of which were fatal. This year, the Coalition has counted 90 overdoses, 7 of which were fatal. This trend is worrisome for the Coalition. Not only does it mean they have to work harder to get their message out there, but more work is needed on the prevention front.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
Yates County, NY
Health
Yates County, NY
Coronavirus
County
Yates County, NY
Yates County, NY
Government
WHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,002 Thursday

Due to the number of vaccinations across our region, we will no longer be updating the COVID-19 hotline. As of Friday, March 25, Virginia has had 1,665,082 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The Virginia Department of Health...
VIRGINIA STATE
FL Radio Group

Former Dundee Teacher Accepts Superintendent Job in Sullivan County

A former elementary school teacher with the Dundee school district has been appointed as the next Superintendent of the Tri-Valley Central School District in Sullivan County, New York. In addition to teaching at Dundee for 20 years, Erin Long was also the lead writer of the district’s Response to Intervention...
FL Radio Group

Visitations at the Yates County Jail to Resume in April

Visits to inmates at the Yates County Jail will resume April 2nd with new rules and limitations after being stopped in January by Sheriff Ron Spike due to the pandemic. The Sheriff’s Office says preventing the virus from entering the county jail was paramount. The inmate PC tablet program that has been implemented for video visitation by an inmate is still available.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Power Outage Reported in Yates County

Almost 3,000 New York State Electric and Gas Company customers are without power this morning in portions of Yates and Steuben Counties. A majority of the impacted customers are in the town of Jerusalem. The utility is hoping to have power restored by 12:30 p.m. The cause of the outage...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Dept of Agriculture Creates More Bans to Curb Bird Flu

Last month, New York’s Department of Agriculture and Markets banned fowl shows and exhibitions to curb the outbreak of avian flu. The department has now announced a ban on all fowl auctions and other purchase, trade, or sale events in the state. The ban remains in effect until further notice.
AGRICULTURE
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci confirms new COVID-19 variants are coming

The future of the COVID-19 pandemic remains unclear, but you should expect there to be more COVID-19 variants, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief pandemic scientist for the White House. Driving the news: “It’s really tough to say what is going to happen,” Fauci told BuzzFeed News. “But there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FL Radio Group

Newark Company Gets Marijuana Growing License

A Wayne County company is one of the first 52-companies in the state to be awarded a license to grow marijuana. Governor Kathy Hochul announced yesterday that Honest Pharm Company in Newark was awarded an adult-cannabis cultivator license. The company currently has 8-employees making CBD products, they say they will...
NEWARK, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Yates County awards Natural & Recreational Resources grants

Two Yates County communities and one business have been awarded grants by the Yates County Legislature to protect natural resources and enhance recreational opportunities. The county launched its Natural & Recreational Resources Grant program in 2018, using money from the hotel occupancy tax. Yates County Administrator Nonie Flynn tells us how the money’s being spent this year.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

4 Finger Lakes Counties in COVID High Risk Zones

Wear a mask indoors in public, that’s the Center for Disease Control’s advice for 10 counties in Upstate New York. As COVID cases continue to increase in Central New York, the CDC has placed several counties in the medium and high risk categories for the virus. Those in the high risk category include Cayuga, Onondaga, Seneca and Wayne counties.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
