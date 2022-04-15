ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Cardi B and Offset reveal baby name 'Wave Set Cephus'

By CNN Newsource
abcnews4.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen rappers Cardi B. and Offset had their second baby, you just knew he was...

abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Cardi B, Offset share first photos of their 7-month-old son

April 14 (UPI) -- Rappers Cardi B and Offset shared the first pictures of their 7-month-old son Thursday on social media. Cardi B took to Instagram and shared two photos of her son, who was sitting in a rocker and dressed in a blue puffer jacket. He also wore a matching beanie and white shoes, and he had a large diamond chain that appeared to depict a blue shark riding a wave.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kulture Kiari Cephus
Person
Cardi B
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Duke Of Cambridge Allegedly Not Giving Prince Harry, Meghan Markle A Chance To Snub 40th Birthday After Skipping Prince Philip's Memorial Service

Prince William allegedly decided not to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to his 40th birthday. Prince William is reportedly not taking chances when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snubbing an invitation from him. So, the Duke of Cambridge allegedly decided not to extend an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for his upcoming 40th birthday celebration.
WORLD
Distractify

'Love & Hip Hop's Apple Watts Is in Critical Condition — What Happened?

Born Jontelle Lafaye Watts, Apple Watts made her Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood debut in Season 5 in 2018. As we learned, Apple got her start in the entertainment industry as an exotic dancer, but she later gained popularity as a video vixen, appearing in music videos alongside rappers like Future. It wasn’t long before she adopted the pseudonym “Ms. Apple Bottom.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offset
bravotv.com

Simon Guobadia Just Got a Huge Surprise from Porsha Williams

Porsha Williams just gave fiancé Simon Guobadia the surprise of a lifetime. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently flew overseas to pay a surprise visit to her husband-to-be in Nigeria, capturing Simon’s “shocked” reaction in a sweet new video on Instagram. On April 2, Porsha...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Following Online Grammy's Spat, Cardi B Becomes The Latest Celebrity To Leave Twitter

Cardi B isn’t one to hold her tongue on social media. While she usually uses her platforms to have a fun time, the rapper also occasionally goes back and forth with political commentators, celebrities, and even her fans. But her latest online spat on Twitter, which involved the Grammys, has seemingly become her last, as the Love & Hip Hop alum is the latest celebrity to leave the platform.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Wears Crop Top & Skirt To Show Off Baby Bump At Dinner With A$AP Rocky

Rihanna’s baby bump is the moment. The mom-to-be showed off her bare baby bump in a matching crop top and skirt while out on a dinner date with A$AP Rocky on April 6. Rihanna keeps finding new and fashionable ways to show her baby bump throughout her pregnancy. The 34-year-old “Diamonds” singer stepped out in a matching navy blue crop top and a long skirt that bared her growing baby bump. Rihanna’s latest maternity look combines both style and comfort.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Rihanna Shared a Throwback Baby Photo With Her Mother

Rihanna is celebrating her mother's birthday with some wholesome nostalgia. The soon-to-be-mother herself expressed her admiration and love for her mom with an adorable throwback photo on what looks to be her mom's wedding day. In the image, Rih's mom, Monica Braithwaite, wore a white wedding dress with '80s-esque lacy...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rihanna reveals what she's most afraid of after giving birth

Rihanna has revealed what she’s most afraid of after giving birth, in a cover interview with Vogue. Currently in her third trimester of pregnancy with her and ASAP Rocky’s first child, she was upfront about her pregnancy so far and what lies ahead. The billionaire business mogul revealed that it’s not so much the act of giving birth which scares her, but the emotional aftermath. She’s especially apprehensive about experiencing postpartum depression.The 34-year-old told Vogue: “Will I feel out of control emotionally? Those are the stories I hear from other women that scare me.” ...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy