Child Sex Abuse Case Dismissed in Steuben County Court

A Geneva woman has been arrested following an investigation by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Department of Social Services. 27-year-old Bianca Rodriguez-Fuentes is accused of receiving almost 13-HUNDRED dollars in SNAP assistance from last November 1st through the end of last month because of her failure to report her household income truthfully. It is alleged she received almost 15-THOUSAND dollars in gross wages from her unreported employment. It is also alleged that Rodriguez-Fuentes filed false instruments with Social Services back on June 20th of last year and November 30th relating to her employment.

GENEVA, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO