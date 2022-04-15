ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Child Sex Abuse Case Dismissed in Steuben County Court

By Lucas Day
 3 days ago

On the same day that jury duty began, the case against a Steuben County man accused of child sexual abuse was dismissed in...

Related
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Arrested for Criminal Mischief

On April 12, 2022 at 3:04 AM the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Hunter W. Struzyk, age 22, of Seneca Falls for Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a class A Misdemeanor. Struzyk is accused of damaging the property of another individual during a domestic dispute. An order of protection was requested for the victim. Struzyk was transported to Seneca County Correctional Facility for Centralized Arraignment.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Bloomfield Man Arrested for Interrupting Easter Church Service

An Ontario County man was arrested Sunday after interrupting an Easter Church service. Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 49-year-old Thane Jenkins of Bloomfield. Jenkins was arrested in front of the New Hope Fellowship Church on Routes 5&20 in East Bloomfield. He was attempting to attend the service, yelling, and screaming at the churchgoers. Police also say he had been banned from entering the church. Jenkins was also seen driving erratically back-and-forth on Routes 5 & 20.
BLOOMFIELD, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Motorist arrested for driving while intoxicated in Steuben County

Police say a motorist in Steuben County was arrested following a traffic stop. According to a news release, troopers arrested Cheryl Smith for driving while intoxicated. Troopers located a vehicle off the shoulder of State Route 54 and initiated a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Smith who appeared to be intoxicated. She performed standardized field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. Additionally, she was found to have a BAC of .19% which is over double the legal limit.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Accused of Urinating in Public

A Penn Yan man was arrested Thursday by Penn Yan Police on a criminal summons for disorderly conduct. On Tuesday, police received a report that David Jensen was allegedly urinating outside of a local apartment complex within view of multiple apartments. Jensen was released and will appear in Penn Yan...
PENN YAN, NY
FL Radio Group

Macedon Man Arrested on Bench Warrant

A Macedon man was arrested Thursday on a bench warrant issued out of Williamson Town Court. 38-year-old Joshua Barber was charged with disorderly conduct following an incident that occurred last month. He was taken to Wayne County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
MACEDON, NY
FL Radio Group

Addison Man Arrested on Warrant

On Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 3:29 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Robbie A. Seeley, age 37, of Addison, NY. The arrest stems from a bench warrant that was issued by the Town of Seneca Falls Court after Seely failed to appear for the original charges of driving while intoxicated, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, speed in zone, failure to stop at a stop sign, and failure to use a turn signal.
ADDISON, NY
FL Radio Group

Dundee Man Accused of Possessing Illegal Controlled Substances

A 44-year-old Dundee man was arrested Sunday night on two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance. An investigation revealed Elwood Hilligus had been in possession of two different illicit substances during a previous arrest. Hilligus was issued an appearance ticket and will appear in village court at a...
DUNDEE, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Accused of Spitting on Deputy Sheriff

A Lyons man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly spitting in the face of a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy. Joshua Vankoevering is charged with obstructing governmental administration. Police say the spitting occurred while deputies were attempting to question the 36-year-old regarding a reported domestic incident he was allegedly involved in.
LYONS, NY
FL Radio Group

Marion Man Accused of Taking Girlfriend’s Car Without Permission

A 28-year-old Marion man was arrested Saturday morning following an investigation into the larceny of a car from Buffalo Street in the Wayne County township. Thomas Simmons is accused of taking his girlfriend’s car without her consent, then refusing to cooperate with authorities while they were attempting to question him regarding the incident. Simmons was charged with obstructing governmental administration and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
MARION, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Accused of Criminal Contempt

A 28-year-old Geneva woman was arrested Sunday on criminal contempt charges. Ebone Waller was found to have allegedly violated an active stay-away order of protection by sending threatening text messages to the protected party. Waller was released on an appearance ticket for Hopewell Town Court following her arraignment at the...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Hopewell Man Accused of Possessing Contraband in Jail

A Hopewell man faces promoting prison contraband charges after he was allegedly found to be in possession of contraband while incarcerated at the Ontario County Jail. The alleged incident that led to Isaiah Waller’s arrest took place on March 13th. Waller was issued an appearance ticket for Hopewell Town...
HOPEWELL, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Accused of Welfare Fraud

A Geneva woman has been arrested following an investigation by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Department of Social Services. 27-year-old Bianca Rodriguez-Fuentes is accused of receiving almost 13-HUNDRED dollars in SNAP assistance from last November 1st through the end of last month because of her failure to report her household income truthfully. It is alleged she received almost 15-THOUSAND dollars in gross wages from her unreported employment. It is also alleged that Rodriguez-Fuentes filed false instruments with Social Services back on June 20th of last year and November 30th relating to her employment.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Bath State Police Warn About Ongoing Gift Card Scam

State Police in Bath are warning people of a scam involving gift cards. Investigators have been contacted by residents in Bath that claim they were a victim to such a scam. Troopers say that a few residents fell victim to these criminals that prey on homeowners and convince them to send them thousands of dollars in gift cards.
BATH, NY
