States with the most electric vehicles

By Brian Budzynski Stacker
Among the most impactful trends in the U.S. transportation industry over the last several...

Michigan electric vehicle battery plant receives $189M state subsidy

(The Center Square) – Michigan will spend about $189 million subsidizing LG Energy Solutions. The company is investing $1.7 billion in its Holland facility in west Michigan. LGES says the expansion will create 1,200 jobs and quintuple the plant’s capacity to help produce lithium-ion polymer battery cells and packs for electric vehicles. The plant aims to use a new long-cell design to improve energy density and boost driving range to calm range anxiety, since the vehicles' driving range depends on weather and the charging network.
A joint fundraising committee run by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid John Eastman's law firm at least $25,000 within the last seven months.

Eastman is a central figure in the 2020 election subversion saga. What happened: Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), paid at least $25,000 for legal services since September to the Constitutional Counsel Group. That's the law firm of John Eastman, a onetime legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
Madison Cawthorn busted for blowing taxpayer dollars at a luxury resort

U.S. Rep Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) Writing for the conservative Washington Examiner, investigative reporter Andrew Kerr claimed that Rep. Madison Cawthorn dropped close to $3000 in taxpayer money at a lavish resort in his hometown of Hendersonville, North Carolina. Adding insult to injury, the same week the controversial...
Washington Twp. road, bridge levy on May ballot

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A renewal levy is on the May ballot for Washington Township voters that could bring in over $2 million that would be funneled right back into the community’s roadways. “There are no new taxes with this levy, this just continues to let us provide the top quality services to Washington […]
US judge strikes down CDC mask mandate for public transport

A US federal judge on Monday struck down the Covid-19 mask mandate for public transportation imposed by the administration of President Joe Biden. Although the public has a "strong interest" in combating the spread of Covid, the judge said, the mask mandate "exceeded the CDC's statutory authority," and it "failed to adequately explain its decisions."
