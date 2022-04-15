States with the most electric vehicles

(The Center Square) – Michigan will spend about $189 million subsidizing LG Energy Solutions. The company is investing $1.7 billion in its Holland facility in west Michigan. LGES says the expansion will create 1,200 jobs and quintuple the plant’s capacity to help produce lithium-ion polymer battery cells and packs for electric vehicles. The plant aims to use a new long-cell design to improve energy density and boost driving range to calm range anxiety, since the vehicles' driving range depends on weather and the charging network.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 26 DAYS AGO