Former EPA Admin Scott Pruitt Files For Inhofe Senate Seat
Former Oklahoma Attorney General and Head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt has filed to run for U.S. Senate.
Pruitt is one of several candidates who are looking to replace Senator Jim Inhofe who announced his retirement in February. Pruitt was Oklahoma's attorney general from 2011 to 2017 before he took over the EPA. As the agency's administrator, instrumental in implementing President Trump's environmental agenda despite several formal investigations.
