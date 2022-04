A woman has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and kidnapping in the 2019 death of a western Pennsylvania toddler kidnapped near Pittsburgh and later found dead in a park dozens of miles away. Twenty-seven-year-old Sharena Nancy entered the plea Friday in Allegheny County Court and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison. The […]

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO