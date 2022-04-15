Athens County land transfers

Listed prices do not necessarily reflect actual property values

Terrence J. Hogan and Deborah Hass-Hogan, trustees, 30 Elmwood Place, Athens, to Montle, LLC, $470,000.

Jesse B. Robinson, 25.25 acres on Green Valley Road, Guysville, to Paul Robinson, $40,400.

Robert M. and Karen L. Woodworth, trustees, 128 Longview Heights, Athens, to Brian Christian Clark and Leatha Ann Clark, $485,000.

Charlie R. Adkins, Joyce F. Adkins Childs and Kathy L. Adkins Sickels, 6116 Fisher Road, Athens, to Tracy Jo Wirick and Jennifer Jo Adkins, $75,000.

Jinling Zhao, 15 S. Shafer St., Unit 303, Athens, to Rachel and Simon P. Garcia, $93,000.

Eric Anderson, 15 S. Shafer St., Unit 1502, Athens, to Susan Morel, $102,500.

John G. and Marilyn F. Shimko, 11866 Rainbow Lake Road, Athens, to Damen L. and Ashley B. Estes, $220,000.

Christine Bolin, 7132 Radford Road, Athens, to David Bolin, exempt.

David Bolin, 7132 Radford Road, Athens, to Maggie and Andrew Coe, exempt.

Adkins Timber Products, 1050.67 acres including old sawmill and veterinary clinic in Ames Township, to Alan L. and Lois M. Miller, $4,202,707.

The Burnt Toast Enterprises, LLC, 302-306 W. Union St., to The City of Athens, exempt.

Wayne Cochran, 3968 Railroad St., New Marshfield, to David Allen Zane Osborne, exempt.

Leela V. Bodi and Mamatha Thota, 6750 State Route 56, Athens, to Steven R. and Deborah M. Wade, $225,000.

Pam Hines, 13 Brown Ave., Athens, to Towd Point Mortgage Trust, $47,600.

Estate of Martha C. McCune, 10177 Sand Ridge Road, Millfield, to Nicholas Scott Wilson, $110,000.

Jay Brooks aka Jay W. Brooks, 1149 State Route 278 NE, Nelsonville to Michelle K. Brooks, exempt.

Scott A. Howes, et.al., 172 acres and dwelling on Marietta Run Road, Bern Twp., to Rutting Buck Run, LLC, $520,000.

Adelaide Borton, 12800 Stella Road, Millfield, to Timothy Scott Peacock, $325,000.

Purple Munky Property Company, LLC, 306 Adams St., Nelsonville, to TVL Holdings, LLC, exempt.

Patti L. Smith, 17600 Blackwood Road, Guysville, to Robert Clavie, $218,000.

Theodore S. and Katharin Foster, 7919 Coolville Ridge Road., Athens, to Reimagine Realty Holding, LLC, $235,000.

Joseph H. Martinez, 27 & 29 E. Franklin St., Nelsonville, to Bernard C. Roell III and Hannah J. Roell, $75,000.

Robert J. Mingus, 90 Beal Road, Athens, to Nancy E. Mingus, to an heir or devisee, exempt.

T. Friedenberger, trustee, University Heights Lot 15, Athens, to Terry Arthur Smith and Melanie K. Moynan-Smith, $750.

H2 Development, 24.39 acres off of Columbia Road, Albany, to Ryan Rex, $325,000.

Christina M. Trimmer, fka Christina M. Thacker, 29 Charles St., Athens, to Geoffrey A. Thacker, exempt.

Timothy and Michelle DeVoe, 247 W. Union St. A203, Athens, to Andrew Kirsop, $105,000.

Max Leo Pitts, Jr. and Vicky Jean Pitts, formerly Vicky Jean Buckley, 17996 US Route 33, Nelsonville, to Athens-Hocking Landfill, Inc., $95,000.

Francis R. Gura, Jr., trustee, 6424 Gura Road, Athens, to Joshua and Morgan Allen, $130,000.

Cathy L. McCune, 5218 Happy Hollow Road, Nelsonville, to Dustin Hamilton, $30,000.

Toni Lynn Colwell, 5045 Third St., Buchtel, to Brent Colwell, to an heir or devisee, exempt.

Brian and Emily Peresie, 1 Harris Road, Athens, to Samantha A. Miller, $193,000.

Tusco Forestry, LLC, 50.39 acres, State Route 144, Coolville, to David A., Joseph A. and Wayne A. Miller, $155,000.

Dawn D. Stout, 15 Joneswood Dr., Athens, to Don F. Stout, exempt.

Athens Building Company, LLC, 86 N. Lancaster St., Athens, to LKL Rentals, LLC, $143,000.

Robert L. and Marilyn A. Newsome, 2975 State Route 56, New Marshfield, to Robert L. Newsome, exempt.

Scott C. Miller, 3.82 acres in Carthage Township, to Thomas A. and Carol A. Arnott, $40,000.

Scott Miller, 68 North St., Coolville, to Joanna L. Heatherly, $16,000.