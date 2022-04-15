ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, AL

Coroner releases name of woman killed in Athens

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Limestone County Coroner Mike West released the name of the woman killed on Saturday at a home on Maiden Court in Athens.

West confirmed the victim as 58-year-old Diane Crane Defoor. Authorities say she lived at a home on Maiden Court.

He said following an autopsy, Defoor’s cause of death was listed as “sharp-force injuries.”

The manner of death was listed as homicide.

Diana Lynne Rogers, 39, of Mount Airy, Maryland was found in Defoor’s backyard when officers arrived. She was acting suspiciously and had “attempted to lead the deputies away from the home.”

Rogers tried to fight deputies when they tried to arrest her, they said.

After she was in custody, authorities went into the home and found Defoor dead inside.

Rogers was charged with capital murder, second-degree burglary and obstructing a governmental operation. A bond of $6,000 was set regarding the obstruction and burglary charges. No bond was set on the capital murder charge.

