Chicago, IL

Blackhawks' Kirby Dach: Dealing with sprained shoulder

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Dach suffered a right shoulder sprain during Thursday's loss to San Jose, Charlie Roumeliotis of...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nets winner and adds apple

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Racks up multiple points

MacKinnon scored two goals on five shots, delivered two hits and blocked one shot in Saturday's 7-4 win over Carolina. After taking a one-game respite from scoring, MacKinnon returned to the scoresheet with a pair of tallies in Saturday's win. The top-line center has nine goals in the last six games and points in seven consecutive.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Racking up free passes

Polanco went 0-for-3 with a walk in Sunday's 8-1 loss to the Red Sox. Polanco has produced only one hit over his last four games, but he's accrued four walks over that stretch to get on base at a .313 clip. The switch-hitting infielder's walk rate currently sits at a career-high 16.7 percent, but a career-worst 30.6 percent strikeout rate has played a large part in his average sitting at a paltry .200 through nine games. He'll be back in the lineup for Monday's Patriots' Day game in Boston, batting leadoff while manning second base, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Signed by Chicago

The Bears signed O'Shaughnessy to a one-year contract Monday. O'Shaughnessy now joins a tight end room led by Cole Kmet, alongside Ryan Griffin & Jesper Horsted. The veteran was limited to just seven appearances with Jacksonville last season, as he dealt with hip and ankle injuries, but he now appears fully healthy. In those seven contests, O'Shaughnessy secured 24 of 34 targets for 244 yards, but he was held without a touchdown.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Earns first save

Fulmer picked up the save Friday, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning during a 2-1 win in Kansas City. After Gregory Soto received both of Detroit's save opportunities to start the season and pitched in three of the prior four games, manager A.J. Hinch called upon Fulmer to get the final three outs Friday. The righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side in order and finished the night by striking out Hunter Dozier on three pitches. Fulmer, the 2016 American League Rookie of the Year as a starter, was second on the Tigers last season with 14 saves and is next in line should Soto falter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Heads to bench

Wisdom will sit Friday against the Rockies. Wisdom will sit for the second time in the season's first seven games, missing out on a potential Coors Field start. He's started the season very poorly, going 1-for-21 with 11 strikeouts. Jonathan Villar will take over at third base.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Record watch continues

Ovechkin scored his 47th goal of the season in Saturday's 8-4 win over Montreal. Ovechkin is now within three goals of his ninth 50-goal season with seven games left. If he gets there, he would tie Mike Bossy and Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. It was Ovechkin's 777th career goal.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rays' Randy Arozarena: Ejected from Saturday's game

Arozarena was ejected from Saturday's game against the White Sox in the top of the sixth inning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Arozarena took a called third strike in the top of the sixth frame, and he was thrown out of the game after tossing his bat in disgust. Prior to his departure, he went 1-for-3 with a strikeout. Assuming Saturday's incident doesn't lead to a suspension, the 27-year-old should be available for Sunday's series finale.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Padres' Wil Myers: Sitting again Saturday

Myers (thumb) remains on the bench for Saturday's game against Atlanta. Per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, Myers skipped batting practice Friday due to a thumb issue and didn't end up getting into the game. Whether or not he's available off the bench Saturday is not yet clear. Matt Beaty will pick up a start in right field.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: No timetable for return

Fletcher (hip) isn't traveling with the Angels on their current road trip and does not currently have a timetable for a return, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. According to head athletic trainer Mike Frostad, Fletcher has remained in Anaheim to receive treatment on the left hip that first began to bother him near the end of spring training. The infielder was placed on the injured list April 12 and is eligible to return April 22, but it's unclear if he'll be healthy enough to play by that date. Fletcher went 1-for-13 over five games prior to the trip to the IL.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Retreats to bench

Diaz isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs. Diaz started the last five games and went 8-for-20 with a homer, two doubles and three RBI. He'll get a breather while Dom Nunez starts behind the plate and bats ninth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Not starting Saturday

Haniger isn't starting Saturday's game against the Astros. Haniger will sit for the first time after starting in each of the first eight games of the season. He's hitting .176 with three homers, a double, three runs and seven RBI to begin the year. Jarred Kelenic will shift to right field while Jesse Winker starts in left.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Dealing with soreness

Molina is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers with what Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol termed as "soreness," John Denton of MLB.com reports. Molina appears to be dealing with general body fatigue rather than any sort of injury, even though he'll be on the bench for the third game in a row. Marmol already said that Molina will be back behind the plate for Tuesday's game in Miami, catching Opening Day starter Adam Wainwright in that contest. From there, Marmol suggested that Molina and No. 2 backstop Andrew Knizner could split starts at catcher until Molina's soreness subsides.
GLENDALE, AZ

