ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Is The Cannabis Investor Changing? As The Industry Goes Mainstream, Mainstream Investors Will Go Cannabis

By Benzinga Cannabis Contributors
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YI30q_0fAWy6PD00

There is an uninformed myth that claims the earliest investors in the regulated cannabis industry were all unsophisticated cowboys, or earthy folks that believed cannabis was good for society as well as an untapped source of medical innovations. While this is at least a partially accurate portrayal of some early cannabis investors, most of the industry’s first financial backers were sophisticated capitalists who seized an opportunity to help create a new industry with the potential of producing huge profits.

However, what is universally true of these early investors was that they all shared an appetite for, and acceptance of, the risks involved in building businesses based on a plant that at the time was still very much illegal federally and in most U.S. states. With the growing acceptance that cannabis enjoys today, it can be difficult to recall just how risky those earliest investments could feel. But the risks in those early days were many and varied.

A little more than 10 years ago, few investors were looking seriously at cannabis businesses as a viable investment choice. First and foremost, there were very real fears that the U.S. federal government would not recognize a state’s decision to legalize the industry. Many were concerned a federal crackdown would occur eventually, and that any profits made from cannabis businesses were at risk of being seized. The reputation of the cannabis plant itself influenced the attitude of many investors at the time, manifesting as a distrust of those launching these businesses and viewing them as disorganized and unable to manage a complex enterprise. Finally, the stigma associated with cannabis remained a strong deterrent for potential investors who were concerned their reputation would be tarnished by associating with a federally illegal substance.

In addition to these perceived risks, there were some very concrete barriers for early investors that still remain today. The lack of access to banking services for cannabis businesses, along with the fact that almost no mainstream financial institutions would touch the industry made investing in cannabis extremely unnerving for many investors. And the industry’s strict and ever-evolving regulatory environment has been a consistent source of hesitation for investors, who sometimes view the “Wild West” atmosphere of the industry with an eye of uncertainty.

Over the 10+ years since Colorado and Washington first legalized recreational cannabis, much has changed – in both the industry and U.S. culture. Today, the medical use of cannabis has been legalized in 39 states, as well as the District of Columbia. Recreational or adult-use of cannabis is now legal in D.C. and 19 states. The first cannabis stock began trading in 2014 on Toronto’s TSX Venture Exchange, and that was just the beginning. Today there are 29 marijuana stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ collectively valued at more than $30 billion.

In 2018, leading beverage alcohol company Constellation Brands increased its investment in Canopy Growth CGC to the tune of $4 billion. The following year vape manufacturer Pax Labs, a spin off from e-cigarette maker Juul, announced the close of a $420 million equity round of financing from a mix of both cannabis-focused and institutional investors. In June 2020, generic drug giant Perrigo entered the CBD market through a strategic investment in a Colorado hemp company. And more recently in 2021, Canadian multinational Couche-Tard, which operates convenience stores worldwide, loaned $30 million to cannabis retailer Fire & Flower, which planned to use the proceeds to fund further development of its consumer digital platform.

As legalization has proliferated, the stigma surrounding cannabis has dramatically declined. And as more cannabis businesses achieve success, increasing numbers of previously cautious investors are becoming intrigued. In a move that would be unfathomable only a few years ago, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-New York) placed the full backing of his office behind total cannabis legalization at the federal level this year, and last week for the second time the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that would legalize cannabis at the federal level.

The result of all this activity has been to effectively mainstream cannabis. Today, the marijuana holiday of 4/20 is celebrated in states across the nation, whether a legal market exists in the state or not. There are more options than ever for investors to dive into the space, and there are more proof points than ever to convince investors their investment choices will yield positive results. Cannabis businesses are increasingly hiring executives with “mainstream” Fortune 500 experience from brands like Coca-Cola and retailers like Home Depot and others. And institutional investment is at a tipping point, with a wider variety of funds and a wider variety of businesses to consider. With the growing presence of cannabis across the United States and increasing numbers of consumers expressing interest in cannabis products, the mainstreaming of cannabis is in full bloom from coast to coast. In our view, cannabis investments provide a solid risk-adjusted return with the potential for high growth in a true emerging market right here in our own backyard.

So for those who ask if the cannabis investor is changing, the answer is simple: It already has.

Tiby Erderly is a founding partner at KEY Investment Partners, which provides institutional-quality investment management for the cannabis industry.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Cannabis And Pancreatic Cancer: Botanical Drug Kills 100% Of Cancer Cells, Research On The Cell Model Reveals

Cannabotech (CNTC.TA), which is involved in the development of a botanical drug based on an extract of the Cyathus striatus fungus and a cannabinoid extract from the cannabis plant, reports that in experiments conducted on a cell model, the fungus extract eliminated 100% of pancreatic cancer cells relatively selectively and without damaging normal cells.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Shiba Inu Rallies 35% After Robinhood Listing

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD saw its price spike after being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD on Tuesday. What Happened: According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHIB rallied 35% to an intra-day high of $0.00002977 after Robinhood announced that it had finally listed the meme-based cryptocurrency. At the time of writing,...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
Benzinga

Musk No Longer Twitter's Largest Shareholder: Who Has The Top Spot With An Over 10% Stake In The Company?

As Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hopes to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in a $43 billion deal, he is now no longer the company’s largest shareholder. What Happened: A recent SEC filing shows that Vanguard Group is now the biggest shareholder of Twitter with a 10.3% stake in the company. That's 82.4 million shares, worth $3.7 billion as of Friday's close.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Benzinga

7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks With The Highest Yields

When it comes to playing defense, Buffett's stocks are always high-quality investments. Chevron and Verizon are among those stocks. The stock market rally has run out of steam so far in 2022 as investors grow increasingly concerned about elevated inflation and the potential for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The U.S. economic outlook is uncertain, the war in Ukraine is uncertain and the valuation of growth stocks is uncertain as interest rates start to rise.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apple Begins Manufacturing iPhone In India, Marking Setback For China

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has started manufacturing the iPhone 13 in India, Reuters reports. Apple produced the iPhone at a local plant of Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (OTC: HNHAF), operating as Foxconn in Sriperumbudur in Southern Tamil Nadu. China's Smartphone Shipment Plunges By 32%...
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Rachel Maddow's MSNBC Show Moving To Monday Nights Only

"MSNBC Prime" with rotating hosts will fill the Tuesday-through-Friday time slot. Maddow to focus on additional projects, including films and podcasts. Rachel Maddow’s star at MSNBC is being refocused as her weeknight talk show is being cut back to a Monday-only program. What Happened: Variety reported that Maddow’s 9...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Medical Marijuana
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In NVIDIA 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

NVIDIA NVDA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 20.51% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.03%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $630.29 billion. Buying $1000 In NVDA: If an investor had bought $1000 of NVDA stock 15 years ago, it...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) - P/E: 3.53. Avnet's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.51, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.22. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.48%, which has increased by 0.07% from 2.41% in the previous quarter. This quarter, GSE Systems experienced a decrease in earnings...
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tilray Stock At Its Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Tilray bottomed at $2.43 during the pandemic-driven March sell-off. The stock ultimately peaked at $67 in February 2021 during a short squeeze. Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
37K+
Followers
123K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy