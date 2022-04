Lincoln Police have arrested the man who came to claim a lost backpack that contained drugs and paraphernalia. A picture of the bag that had been found at the end of someone's driveway was posted on the Lincoln Police Department's Facebook page on Wednesday. It would appear that David Adams may not have seen the original post about the blue and silver backpack. Maybe someone told him that the police had it and he just hoped they hadn't looked inside the bag. If he had read the original 'lost and found' post on the department's page, he would have seen that it clearly stated the backpack contained heroin and drug paraphernalia and that police would love to chat with the owner.

