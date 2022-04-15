Dozens injured in clashes at al-Aqsa mosque

A car slammed into carnival revelers early Sunday in a small town in southern Belgium, killing at least four people and injuring about two dozen, the mayor has said.A car drove into the crowd who where gathered at dawn Sunday for celebrations in Strepy-Bracquegnies, some 30 miles south of Brussels.“A car drove from the back at high speed,” Mayor Jacques Gobert told RTBF radio. “And we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed,” Media reports said the crash may have been caused by a car chased by police.More follows Read More Police search for man in connection with murder of student, 19Body of Chicago trans activist found in Lake MichiganBulgaria protests decision to free ex-PM with no charges

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 DAYS AGO