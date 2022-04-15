20 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

Effective: 2022-03-23 17:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western and northwestern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western and northwestern West Virginia. Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Meigs; Vinton The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Northern Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Southeastern Jackson County in southeastern Ohio Southeastern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Southwestern Athens County in southeastern Ohio North central Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 526 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Hill, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Athens, Pomeroy, Oak Hill, Rio Grande, Albany, Rutland, Forked Run State Park, Mason, Tuppers Plains, Middleport, Chester, Hartford City, Vinton, Wilkesville, Adamsville, Stroud Run State Park, Dyesville, Darwin, Salem Center and Harrisonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ATHENS COUNTY, OH ・ 25 DAYS AGO