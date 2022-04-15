ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallia County, OH

20 new COVID cases reported… Latest stats for Meigs, Gallia, Mason

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
 3 days ago

OHIO VALLEY — Since the publication of last week’s update, there were 20 new COVID-19 cases, reported in the Ohio Valley Publishing area on Friday. In Gallia County, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported seven new COVID-19 cases. In Meigs County, ODH reported seven new COVID-19...

WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County reports 17 new COVID cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Wednesday, March 23, that 288 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 3,697,663 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. 1,735,459 have had a booster shot. Locally, Tippecanoe County reports 110,626 have been fully vaccinated.
WDBJ7.com

1,002 new COVID cases reported in Virginia Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,665,082 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Friday, March 25, 2022, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,002 from the 1,664,080 reported Thursday, a bigger increase than Thursday’s 948 reported new cases.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Meigs, Vinton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 17:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western and northwestern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western and northwestern West Virginia. Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Meigs; Vinton The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Northern Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Southeastern Jackson County in southeastern Ohio Southeastern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Southwestern Athens County in southeastern Ohio North central Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 526 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Hill, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Athens, Pomeroy, Oak Hill, Rio Grande, Albany, Rutland, Forked Run State Park, Mason, Tuppers Plains, Middleport, Chester, Hartford City, Vinton, Wilkesville, Adamsville, Stroud Run State Park, Dyesville, Darwin, Salem Center and Harrisonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WOWK 13 News

First Lady Fran DeWine tests positive for COVID-19 days after governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine has now tested positive for COVID-19 days after her husband Governor Mike DeWine’s diagnosis. The governor’s office said Monday afternoon she was diagnosed by her personal physician and is experiencing mild symptoms similar to the Governor’s. The release also stated First Lady DeWine has received a monoclonal […]
The Daily Sentinel

Sheriff’s office receives grant

POMEROY — Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood announced recently his office received a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. This grant is the Summer Holiday Enforcement Program grant through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office for State and Community Highway Safety. The grant award of $12,715.94 is for...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH

Community Policy