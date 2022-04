Who said there’s no such thing as a free lunch? One of the recurring topics among friends and family at Gilbert Gottfried’s laugh-and-tear-filled memorial service at Riverside Memorial Chapel on Thursday was the standup’s legendary frugality. His wife, Dara, recalled that on their first date, she got all dressed up only for Gottfried to order one rice pudding for them to share. “I thought it was a little odd,” she admitted. “He couldn’t order two rice puddings?” Comic Jeffrey Ross joked at the funeral, “Once again Gilbert you left us with the check!” But it wasn’t the only time Gottfried’s famed cheapness came...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO