Wind power hit a major milestone

By Sarah Roach
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's a little good news: Wind turbines in the U.S. produced more electricity than both coal and nuclear power plants for the first time ever. It's an important milestone with a few caveats — notably that it was only for one day — but it reflects the reality that wind power...

Bill Weronko
1d ago

Windmills have killed more protected birds than any other cause. That milestone?

