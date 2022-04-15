ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

City parks and recreation hosts Easter egg-stravaganza carnivals

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Easter Egg-Stravaganza Carnivals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at several recreation centers on Saturday, April 16. The free...

Western Iowa Today

Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund donates to Atlantic Parks and Recreation Easter Egg project

(Atlantic) The Trevor Frederickson Memorial Fund recently donated funds to Atlantic Parks and Recreation for their decorated Easter Egg project. Wooden eggs are available at the Park and Rec office for children to paint. Once the eggs are painted and turned back into Park and Rec they will be displayed in the City Park during the Chamber sponsored Easter Egg Hunt. Both events will be held on Saturday, April 16th. Stop by and vote for your favorite painted egg and enjoy a fun filled morning.
ATLANTIC, IA
Voice News

Algonac Alive presents Easter egg hunt throughout city

An Easter egg hunt with eggs hidden around Algonac will take place on April 9. The event, presented by Algonac Alive, is free to those that would like to participate. “Giant Easter eggs will be posted in visible locations, like on telephone poles, light poles, public fences, street signs — locations that are easily seen from the street as participants walk or drive in a car or golf cart,” Algonac City Manager Denice Gerstenberg said. “Participants will take pictures of the eggs between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and then show the egg manager at the VFW between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. All kids who participate will receive a prize.”
ALGONAC, MI
KMZU

Wallace State Park hosting Easter egg hunt in April

CAMERON – Wallace State Park is inviting the public to enjoy an Easter egg hunt and an afternoon of fun in the park. Starting at 1 p.m. on April 9, visitors of all ages can participate in an egg-hunting adventure to win special prizes by finding hidden golden eggs on the park’s hiking trails. At 2 p.m., kids of all ages are invited to bring their baskets and search for more than 2,000 hidden eggs. The enclosed shelter house will have nature displays and drawings for prizes from 1 to 3 p.m. This program is free and open to the public.
CAMERON, MO
WJHL

JC Memorial Park to host Hound Egg Hunt

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For those that wanted to give their pup the authentic Easter experience, Johnson City’s Memorial Park Community Center (MPCC) will host a Hound Egg Hunt in April. According to a press release from the city, on April 13, 2022 hounds will descend on the park to hunt down their own […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
KTSM

Two new food spots open at Outlet Shoppes at El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso are welcoming two new food spots to the family. Nopal Nation, a locally owned and operated outdoor patio and grill, will open at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso for their grand opening is set for this Saturday, April 16. The new venue will […]
KFDA

City of Amarillo completes count of homeless population

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has completed the count of the homeless population in the city. The ‘winter point in time’ count found 539 homeless in the area with 368 being unsheltered, last summer the number was 499 homeless. The Community Development Director says we...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department hosting seasonal job fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department will host a seasonal job fair this Saturday, March 26. Available positions include lifeguard, pool managers, program attendant and cashiers. If you are interested in these jobs, you can visit the job fair at the Warford Activity Center...
AMARILLO, TX
cbs17

Wendell landfill to host Earth Day party, Easter egg hunt in April

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Earth Day celebrations and Easter egg hunts are common this time of year — but how often have you been to one of these events at a landfill?. If the answer is zero then you have a chance to change that on Saturday, April 9. That’s the day that Meridian Waste will hold its “Big, Bright Earth Day Party (and Easter Egg Hunt)” at Shotwell Landfill in Wendell.
WENDELL, NC
KFOX 14

City of El Paso landfill, collection sites close early due to high winds

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Environmental Services Department will be closing the greater El Paso landfill and its five citizen collection stations early Tuesday to the general public due to the low visibility and high winds. The landfill and the five citizen collection stations, or drop-off...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

McBride fire draws giving locals and visitors

VILLAGE OF RUIDOSO, N.M. (KFOX14) — The McBride fire continues to spread on day three. As conditions worsen in the Village of Ruidoso community support grows stronger. “We have a loss of a lot of structures here. So our crews are right there on the forefront going as direct as possible to suppress this fire,” Dave Bales, Incident Commander for Southwest Team 2.
RUIDOSO, NM
Fox17

Pickleball Beer City Open taking place July 20-24

The Grand Rapids Beer City Open Pickleball Championships return to the court this summer from July 20-24. The tournament is expected to welcome over 750 athletes from 34 states and three countries. Pickleball players of all skill levels are welcome to sign up for the tournament to compete for $90,000 worth of prizes.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Politics
KFOX 14

Park in south-central El Paso to be renamed

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A park in south-central El Paso will be renamed after city council members approved the new name. Clark & Cleveland Park at the intersection of Clark Drive & Cleveland Avenue is now called Marina Rios Park. An applicant that gathered enough signatures to rename...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

American Red Cross assists wildfire evacuees at Ruidoso Convention Center

VILLAGE OF RUIDOSO, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — American Red Cross is assisting residents in the Village of Ruidoso who had to evacuate their homes because of the McBride wildfire. Bonnie Hoover, a community volunteer partner for the American Red Cross, said food, water, personal necessities, and shelter are being provided at the Ruidoso Convention Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
KFOX 14

44th annual NorthEaster Parade returns after two years

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — This week's Just4Fun takes us to northeast El Paso to kick off Easter weekend!. Mimbela Contractors, Inc. are sponsoring the 44th annual Transmountain Optimist Northeaster Parade in person after the pandemic put it on pause for two years. "We actually did it virtually last...
EL PASO, TX

