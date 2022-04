NATCHEZ — The Mudbug Music Festival is rocking out on the Natchez Bluff on May 13 and 14. Ardenland announced they are proud to bring Mudbug Music Festival back to The Natchez Bluff for a bigger and better second year. Mudbug Music Festival will feature a full roster of live music from Cody Jinks, Bret Michaels, Lucinda Williams, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Drive-By Truckers, Red and The Revelers, The Wild Feathers and YZ Ealey, as well as an endless supply of C&M Crawfish and regional food and beverages.

NATCHEZ, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO