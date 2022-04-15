ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester Springs, PA

The Mill at Anselma to host BBQ fundraiser on May 21

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHESTER SPRINGS — The Mill at Anselma is planning a BBQ on premises at 1730 Conestoga Road, from 5-7 p.m....

