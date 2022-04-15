The Mill at Anselma to host BBQ fundraiser on May 21

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT)- A Shelby County dentist wants to help people with their dental care and help some local charities. Dr. Thomas Dudney of Alabaster is hosting a Smiles for Life fundraiser. He is whitening teeth to raise money for seriously ill, disabled, and underprivileged children in Alabama and around the world. A spokesperson says all you must do is schedule your teeth whitening appointment with the doctor through June. 100% of the teeth whitening proceeds will benefit Smiles for Life Foundation to help kids’ charities. Fifty percent of the proceeds will benefit local charity, Smile a Mile, that serves the children of Alabama battling cancer.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 23 DAYS AGO