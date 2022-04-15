On eastern front line: Ukrainian troops are expecting a major Russian offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly at serious risk of being deposed by a Russian security-service-led coup, which a whistleblower claims is growing more likely every week. The possible coup could come into fruition due to Putin's reported erratic behavior growing as Russia's botched invasion of Ukraine continues to cause...
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities.Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine. Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.He added that those responsible should immediately be...
UKRAINIAN forces claim to have shot dead the deputy commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in another damaging blow to Vladimir Putin's forces. First rank captain Andrey Paliy, 51, is the first senior Russian naval official to be killed in the war with Ukraine so far. He was reportedly involved...
This is the dramatic moment a platoon of Ukrainian soldiers wipe out a Russian armoured personnel carrier in the besieged city of Mariupol. The troops from the Azov Battalion film themselves on a rooftop armed with a Russian made RPO-A Shmel. After the missile operator spots the Soviet-designed BMP-2 Infantry...
Canadian sniper "Wali" has reportedly resurfaced after going into "black-out mode" while fighting in Ukraine and rumours of his death spread online. "I was the last person to learn the news that I was dead," Wali told Global News on March 22. Wali is infamous for being rumoured to have...
Beijing — China on Wednesday said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are "deeply disturbing" but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known. Emerging evidence of what appeared to be widespread civilian massacres in the wake of Russian withdrawals from the Kyiv areas may complicate Beijing's attempts to guide public opinion over the conflict, in which China has refused to criticize Moscow.
The U.S. Army's Special Forces, better known as Green Berets, have had a deep impact on Ukraine's fight to defend itself from a Russian invasion, despite not being directly involved in the conflict. "Ukraine was taken very seriously by Special Forces," retired Green Beret Sergeant Major Martin Moore told Fox...
WASHINGTON, March 23 (Reuters) - The United States, France, Italy, Germany and Britain said on Wednesday they were disappointed with a decision by Kosovo not to allow eligible citizens to vote in neighboring Serbia's elections next month, warning the move would undermine the Balkan republic's European aspirations. The five governments...
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland has identified 45 Russian intelligence officers using diplomatic status as cover to stay in the country and authorities are seeking to expel them, officials said Wednesday. Poland’s Internal Security Agency says it’s asking the Foreign Ministry to urgently remove the Russians, who were described...
Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
Comments / 0