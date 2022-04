“If you just sort of imagine some future metaverse at some point down the line, clearly the ability to sell virtual goods and to be able to take them with you from one world to another is going to be an important part of it,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in conversation with Vidyuu Studios, where he announced the feature. “But first, there need to be things that people want to buy in order to get that economy going.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO